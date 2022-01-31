What better way to structure a trip to a storied land like Greece than by following in the footsteps of ancients? The temples dedicated to the gods of Mt Olympus – those towering figures of Greek mythology – and the places they battled, loved and lost are equally fascinating for 21st-century travelers. Add these 10 locations steeped in lore to your Greece itinerary.

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1. Athens

It is only natural to start in the city of Zeus’ wisest daughter, Athena. Born from the head of her father, she battled Poseidon on the heights of the Acropolis to see who would be the nascent city’s patron. With her presentation of the olive tree, a gift to the Athenian people that would give nourishment, light and warmth, she won handily, and the city’s Parthenon is dedicated to her.

2. Delphi

The Sanctuary of Apollo at Delphi. Konstantin Kopachinsky/Shutterstock

In Ancient Delphi, the gorgeously situated Sanctuary of Apollo is where the Oracle made legendary pronouncements. Apollo slayed Python here, and he endowed the Oracle, which spoke through a local woman (who had to be more than 50 years old), then a priest interpreted the response in a poem. Bring any questions that have been haunting you and come early in the day, both to see the sun play across the hillsides and to beat the crowds.

3. Acheron River

Cross to northwestern Greece’s wild and wonderful Epiros region to visit the border between the living and the dead at the Acheron River. Charon ferried the souls of the dead across this river to reach the underworld; today you’re better off boating or hiking along its edges.

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4. Mt Olympus

Mt Olympus. Christopher Moswitzer/Shutterstock

The magnificent seat of the gods, Mt Olympus is a perfect spot to stay over for a few nights, hiking the hillsides and listening for the rustle of Hermes’ winged feet as he returns to report to Zeus on the hijinks occurring across the land. A naturalist’s paradise, Olympus is also home to an enormous range of plant species, about 100 species of birds – including the golden eagle, Zeus’ companion – plus foxes, wolves and other roaming animals.

5. Nemea

The multifaceted Peloponnese peninsula was a veritable playground for the adventurous Greek gods. Ancient Nemea is where Hercules killed the lion – the first of his 12 challenges to redeem his sin of killing his wife and children in a fit of madness induced by Hera. Nemea is also a sanctuary to Zeus and the site of the Nemean Games held in his honor – you can stroll the ruins of the ancient stadium.

6. Ithaki

The village of Kioni in Ithaki. Heracles Kritikos/Shutterstock

Continue your personal odyssey with a stop at the home to the originator of the phrase: Odysseus. His native island of Ithaki offers a welcome respite, with the cheery main harbor town, Vathy, and its peaceful trails crisscrossing the small island.

7. Arcadia

Explore the hinterlands of the Arcadia region of Greece in search of Pan and the myriad dryads, naiads and other nymphs who called its forests home. To aid your search, dryads lived in trees and naiads in flowing water, like springs, rivers and cascades. Pan was a pastoral deity associated with wild mountain and forest lands, and he watched over shepherds and flocks. In keeping with the spirit of Pan, Arcadia is also home to some excellent wineries, specializing in the popular local grape moschofilero. A convenient base in the area is the charming village of Dimitsana.

8. Kythira

The Bath of Aphrodite in Kythira. Blooms Heart/Shutterstock

In one of Greek mythology’s most dramatic births, the lovely goddess Aphrodite is said to have arisen from the sea foam where Uranus’ genitals were tossed when he was castrated by his son Cronus (it’s a long story). Two places are proposed to be that location, and both are dedicated to Aphrodite: Pafos, in Cyprus, and pretty Kythira, just off the southern tip of the Peloponnese. The latter is a wonderful place for a sojourn, especially outside of August high season, when the island is quiet and you can frolic in Aphrodite’s waters on your own.

9. Delos

Improbably located just off the shores of storied party playground Mykonos, the island of Delos is blanketed by the ruins of both sacred sanctuaries and a commercial hub. Inhabited since 3000 BCE, this ancient financial capital was the center of the Greek world and the birthplace of god-twins Apollo and Artemis. Today, it makes a brilliant antidote to the modern ways of Mykonos, as you cast your imagination back through the millennia of life and lore on Delos.

10. Crete

Dikteon Cave in Crete. ABB Photo/Shutterstock

So where was the top god born? Two caves in Crete vie for that distinction: Mt Psiloritis’ Ideon Cave and Dikteon Cave in eastern Crete's Lasithi Province. As the story goes, the Titan leader Cronus – busy swallowing his children after learning one of them was destined to overthrow him – didn't notice when his wife-sister Rhea substituted rocks in Zeus’ swaddling blanket and stashed the real baby in a cave to be nursed by a nymph (or, in an alternate story, by a goat). That baby grew up to be the god of thunder and the sky, the king of all gods – and he also saved his siblings from Cronus’ stomach.

Bonus! While in Crete you can make like Theseus and search for the Minotaur at fabled Knossos.