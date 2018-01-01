Private Tour: Achilleon, Kanoni, and Corfu Town

Departing from Corfu's port or from your holiday accommodation we drive to the hilltop village of Gastouri and Achilleon Palace which was built between the years 1890 and 1892 by the Empress Elizabeth of Austria (known as Sissy) on land bought during a visit to Corfu. This large building, in neoclassical style, has three floors adorned with many statues and paintings. The vast gardens surrounding the building run down to the coast road and have a wonderful view of a large part of the island. They are decorated with many statues, the most famous of which are the two bronze runners, the dying Achilles and the statue of Achilles Triumphant. After the assassination of Empress Elizabeth in 1898 in Geneva, Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany purchased the palace in 1907 and used it as a place for relaxation. All of the rooms contain personal items of the former owners and their original furniture.We continue to Kanoni, from where you can enjoy the excellent views of Vlacherna Convent which is linked to the mainland by a causeway, and the picturesque Mouse Island. According to legend Mouse Island was formed when the ship that had taken Odysseus back to Ithaki, his home port, was turned to stone by Poseidon, god of the sea, angry at being defied by the Phaeceans.We then return to Corfu Town with its historical attractions and tempting shopping opportunities. Your excursion will end back at the port or at your holiday accommodation.