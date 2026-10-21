12 Most Underrated Travel Destinations to Visit in 2027

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It is no secret that certain destinations draw massive crowds. Honeymooners flock to Santorini, families to Barcelona, and the Amalfi Coast is practically booked up a year in advance. While stunning, these destinations are reaching their limits, and overtourism is a serious concern in many parts of the globe.

Yet, travel is something we believe in at Lonely Planet and something we love to do. That means sometimes the best way to travel without ending up in overvisited hotspots is to look at the underrated neighbors of traveler favorites. We know none of these destinations are "undiscovered" (nowhere really is), but they are fabulous destinations in their own right and completely worth a visit.

After asking my fellow Lonely Planet coworkers, I have compiled a list of 11 recommendations for enjoying underrated spots across the globe.

1. Bhutan

Recommended by Destination Editor, James Pham

Taktshang Goemba, known as Tiger's Nest Monastery in Bhutan. Framalicious/Shutterstock

Why it's underrated: Bhutan deliberately discourages mass tourism with a costly Sustainable Development Fee, but once there, you'll find pristine nature, Buddhist culture permeating every facet of life, prices that are less expensive than you'd probably expect, and winding roads and scenic valleys that reward slow travel. One of the very few countries in the world with a negative carbon footprint, Bhutan prioritizes protecting its landscapes.

Go here instead of Nepal. If you're into trekking and the outdoors, Bhutan sees far fewer visitors than neighboring India or nearby Nepal. That said, it has loads of impressive trekking routes; the 403km Trans Bhutan Trail, Jhomolhari Base Camp and the Snowman Trek are all great options.

Best for: Cultural travelers, hikers/trekkers, nature lovers, photographers, and travelers interested in Buddhism and spirituality.

Best time to go: September to November for clear skies and excellent visibility of the Himalayas, though prices dip from June to August during the monsoon season.

Getting there: There are no direct flights from the Western Hemisphere. Ideally, fly into Delhi, India, as it is the nearest major global air hub. Kathmandu and Kolkata also offer connections, while Bangkok is one of the more convenient gateways from Southeast Asia.

Don't overlook: When heading to Bhutan, don’t overlook Taktshang Goemba (Tiger’s Nest). The cliffside monastery is as impressive as you think.

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Lonely Planet tip: Try to time your trip around a tsechu, an annual religious holiday. They are typically free to attend and are a truly spiritual experience.

2. Vendée, France

Recommended by Digital Editor, Ann Douglas Lott

Passage du Gois, Beauvoir-sur-Mer, Vendée. Rob'Art Photo/Shutterstock

Why it's underrated: While outsiders tend to look towards the French Riviera when booking a trip to France, Vendée has almost everything you want: beaches, rocky cliffs, islands, hills, cycling and horse riding trails, fishing port towns, pastel-colored villages, salt marshes, grand castles. It's no wonder the French and many other Europeans love to vacation here!

Go here instead of the French Riviera (and typical Mediterranean hotspots).

Best for: Seafood lovers, outdoorsy travelers and lovers of quaint little European towns.

Best time to go: Summer is the high season if you want to swim on the coast, but September is lovely and sunny and far less crowded.

Getting there: Coming from New York City, the only direct flight to France was to Paris, which meant a 2½-hour train ride to Nantes and then a drive into the Vendée region. If you’re lucky enough to live somewhere with a direct flight to Nantes or La Rochelle, it’s an easy train ride to Les Sables d’Olonne, the Vendée's tourist hub.

Don’t overlook: Trying a local favorite, sardines at Le Banc de Sardines, and taking a bike ride along Île d’Yeu.

Lonely Planet tip: Renting a car will make it much easier to access this area and explore.

3. St. Augustine, Florida

Recommended by Senior Marketing Manager, Amy Nichols

St. Augustine, Florida, during the Light of Nights festival. Tejas Badgujar/Shutterstock

Why it’s underrated: With centuries of history and local legends to beautiful beaches and Spanish-inspired architecture, St. Augustine offers a lot for what is a very underrated Florida gem. Tons of shops line cobblestone streets, making it feel like stepping into a European village without ever leaving the U.S.

Go here instead of the Canary Islands. If you're in North America but want a European escape and only have a long weekend, you can skip the transatlantic flight and head to St. Augustine. Here you’ll get historic streets, Spanish charm, great food, and Old World atmosphere – all for a US domestic trip.

Best for: History lovers, beachgoers and ghost hunters. St. Augustine leans into its haunted history, with ghost tours, spooky landmarks, and plenty of local legends to explore after dark.

Best time to go: The holidays. St. Augustine truly shines during its famous holiday light season, when the historic district is illuminated with millions of twinkling lights and festive events take over the city.

Getting there: Jacksonville is the closest major airport and makes an easy jumping-off point for St. Augustine.

Don’t overlook: For a beach day, definitely check out Anastasia State Park, where you’ll find a gorgeous white sand beach along the Atlantic (rare compared to the normally darker sand on this coast).

Lonely Planet tip: Make sure to spend some time exploring the 144-block Historic District and taking in the unique history of the area.

4. Tbilisi, Georgia

Recommended by Marketing Director, Bridget FitzGibbons

Concert Hall in Tbilisi, Georgia. kaetana/Shutterstock

Why it’s underrated: In Tbilisi, you will find epic mountain treks, an impressive wine country, and a charming walkable riverside capital city. It is easy to fall in love with Georgia more every turn, and after 8 days of exploring Tbilisi and the countryside, I didn't want to leave.

Go here instead of other more popular European destinations: Swap a Western European country for Georgia. Destinations like Italy or France are always lovely, but are more expensive and some would argue "overtouristed". The culture and history in Georgia is so multifaceted, with remnants of its Soviet past still evident.

Best time to go: Summer to late fall; before winter, so you can enjoy the scenic mountain towns.

Getting there: Most flights to Tbilisi involve a connection in Istanbul, a perfect excuse to make a stop in Turkiye, another favorite country of mine.

Don’t overlook: Visiting the Narikala Fortress by cable car and the sulfur baths (Abanotubani).

Lonely Planet tip: Spend some time trying Georgia's Qvevri wine. It is one of the oldest wine-making methods in human history, going back 8000 years! Other culinary stars from the country include khinkali (juicy dumplings) and khachapuri (life-changing cheesy bread).

5. Lake Balaton, Hungary

Recommended by Destination Editor, Zara Sekhavati

The beach at Siófok, Lake Balaton, Hungary. belizar/Shutterstock

Why it’s underrated: Typically overshadowed by Budapest, Lake Balaton is an idyllic escape in Hungary. The lake is huge, so there are points around the water for different interests. Siófok is known for its electronic music festival, Balaton Sound, whereas Tihany is known for its lavender fields. This is a spot where Hungarians love to spend their summers.

Go here instead of Lake Como or any well-known European lake. They are busy, over-touristed, and expensive.

Best for: Festival-goers, history lovers (there are a few castles dotted around the lake, such as Szigliget), families and wellness breaks.

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Best time to go: Lake Balaton is very much a summer destination; June to August is ideal.

Getting there: Lake Balaton is very accessible from Budapest by train. Depending on where you go around the lake, it’s not far. Balatonfüred is less than two hours away by train, so you could even do this as a day trip.

Don’t overlook: Nearby Lake Hévíz (near Lake Balaton) is the world's largest natural medicinal thermal lake, and also worth a visit.

Lonely Planet tip: If you travel here in early July, stop in Tihany Abbey for its lavender festival. Outside of that, check out the lavender wheat beer or the lavender elderflower honey wine made from the Abbey's lavender harvest.

6. India's Northeast

Recommended by Destination Editor, Akanksha Singh

Monks at Rumtek Monastery in Gangtok, Sikkim. ImagesofIndia/Shutterstock

Why it's underrated: India's Northeast, encompassing the "Seven Sister" states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, plus Sikkim, offers a fuller, truer picture of India and is way less visited than the overly touristy Golden Triangle (aka Delhi-Jaipur-Agra).

Go here instead of the Golden Triangle. This offers a broader look at India and a chance to get off the typical beaten paths. You can see a former Tibetan Buddhist kingdom, matriarchal societies, tea estates, scenic hikes, and the diversity of tribal cultures – without the sensory overload.

Best for: Adventurous travelers and those whowant a taste of everything.

Best time to go: Visiting from November to February is ideal, perfect Goldilocks weather.

Getting there: Kolkata (Calcutta) airport is the nearest hub for international flights, but most travelers would do well to fly in from New Delhi.

Don’t overlook: The region is full of great nature and wildlife: if you have the time, make sure to explore Manas National Park and make a visit to Kaziranga’s one-horned rhinos.

Lonely Planet tip: The capital of Assam, Guwahati, is the region’s major transport hub; you’ll likely find yourself revisiting multiple times for connections between places.

7. Methven, New Zealand

Recommended by Destination Editor, Jess Lockhart

A view of the valley from Mt Somers near Methven, New Zealand. Jakub Maculewicz/Shutterstock

Why it’s underrated: Often overshadowed by the better-known North Island circuit, Methven is located in the shadow of Mt. Hutt and can be considered a winter snow town or a quiet summer base for mountain bikers and hikers.

Go here instead of Hanmer Springs: Both are less than two hours from Christchurch. Hanmer is a popular day trip from Christchurch due to its hiking trails, adventure activities (including jetboating) and massive hot springs complex. Unfortunately, its popularity can make it busy and noisy.

In contrast, Methven’s Ōpuke Thermal Spa isn’t natural (the water is solar-heated rather than geothermal), but it’s an oasis of calm with an adults-only area and views of the Southern Alps. (The on-site spa is also incredible.) For adventure, you can go jetboating in the Rakaia Gorge or skiing at nearby Mt Hutt. Basically: A similar package, but with an entirely different vibe.

Best time to go: Anytime! I personally go at least twice a year.

Getting there: Methven is a 75-minute drive from Christchurch. (It’s closer than Hanmer, which is a 110-minute drive away.)

Don’t overlook: Combining a visit to Methven’s Ōpuke Thermal Spa with a trip to Washpen Falls, a three-hour hike that takes you through a range of ecosystems with sweeping views of the Canterbury Plains.

Lonely Planet tip: The road to Mt. Hutt is very steep, so be cautious in the winter months and lousy weather.

8. Puglia, Italy

Recommended by the Director of Audience, Serina Patel

Swimming in Grotta della Poesia (Poetry Cave), Puglia. Donlisander/Shutterstock

Why it’s underrated: Italy is full of iconic cities, but when you are competing with the Amalfi Coast and Cinque Terre, it's easy to skip Puglia. But you shouldn’t. You have fantastic beaches with an excellent food scene and tons of history.

Go here instead of the Italian Classics: Due to its beach access, it is often compared to the Amalfi Coast and Cinque Terre, but here you will find more reasonable prices and fewer crowds.

Best for: Food fanatics, beach lovers and history buffs.

Best time to visit: Its southern location means you can enjoy the weather well into the shoulder season. To avoid peak crowds and extreme temperatures, try April to June and September to October.

Getting there: Depending on where you are flying from in the world, you can fly directly into the Bari or Brindisi airports. That said, connections via larger Italian cities or by train from neighboring cities are always possible.

Don’t overlook this: If you are traveling for the food, try staying at a masseria (a working farm). This is a unique opportunity to learn about some of the products made in Puglia and get to know the local community.

Lonely Planet tip: Visit Alberobello, the UNESCO World Heritage site, in the evenings to avoid the crowds. As the sun sets, you can walk the trulli lanes in a peaceful silence and take in the town at your own pace.

9. Zimbabwe

Recommended by Digital Editor, Chamidae Ford

Zambezi River at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Tuul & Bruno Morandi/Getty Images

Why it’s underrated: Zimbabwe is a truly captivating destination, but it is often overlooked in favor of its neighbors, Tanzania and Botswana, with expansive safari landscapes. Mostly known for being home to one of the seven natural wonders of the world, Victoria Falls, it is also home to the second-largest elephant population in the world.

Go here instead of Botswana: This is your more affordable safari destination. Although Botswana is impressive in its own right, if you want to experience wildlife and time in the bush, you can do that with relative ease in Zimbabwe.

Best For: First-time safari-goers and adventure seekers

Best time to visit: In Late October and November, the green season blooms, and wildlife is abundant. Victoria Falls is at its best view-wise from July to September.

Getting there: Getting to Zimbabwe typically requires flying into Victoria Falls. Most safaris will take you on a puddle jumper plane flight to reach their camps, as driving can take extremely long due to the lack of paved or easy-to-navigate roads.

Don’t overlook: Mana Pools National Park. Located along the Zambezi River, Mana Pools offers a unique safari environment compared to the classic plains that come to mind. You can canoe down the river and take a walking safari as well.

Lonely Planet tip: Pack cold-weather items when out on the game drives during certain times of the year. The early-morning and late-evening drives can be quite cold.

10. Quito, Ecuador

Recommended by Digital Editor, Chamidae Ford

Basilica of the National Vow, Quito, Ecuador. Kath Watson/Shutterstock

Why it’s underrated: Often just a stopover for people heading to the Galapagos, Quito and the surrounding areas of Ecuador are really quite fantastic and worth spending some time exploring.

Go here instead of the Galapagos: While the Galapagos is an impressive and magical place, it can be pricey, and it can be difficult to get to. Instead, Quito offers a unique, towering landscape, stunning Spanish colonial architecture, and delicious food.

Best for: Culture and architecture fans.

Best time to go: June to September is the dry season, and you can expect clear Andean skies. That said, due to its proximity to the equator, the climate is relatively stable, and you can visit anytime.

Getting there: Fly into the Mariscal Sucre International Airport, which is 30 miles from the city center.

Don’t overlook: The old town was the first city to get UNESCO World Heritage status in 1978. Visit the Basílica del Voto Nacional; it is a truly impressive church with fantastic views.

Lonely Planet tip: Quito has an impressive calendar of festivals and events. Quiteños celebrate Carnaval (February) with parades and water fights city-wide. Purple-robed penitents lead the Semana Santa processions in the lead up to Easter. In December, it's party mode for the Founding of Quito Festival.

11. Bolivia

Recommended by Digital Editor, Sarah Stocking

Fossilized dinosaur footprints in Torotoro National Park. Larissa Chilanti/Shutterstock

Why it is underrated: Long overshadowed by its popular neighbors, Argentina, Brazil and Chile, Bolivia has significantly fewer tourists than they do and is quite affordable to explore. Not to mention, its climate is so wildly diverse that there are truly impressive and varied landscapes to explore. In one country, you can experience the Amazon, the Yungas cloud forest, the Chaco, the altiplano, and the Uyuni Salt Flats.

Go here instead of Brazil: While very different from Brazil, Bolivia offers a wildly different look at South America while providing affordable access to adventures, accommodations and food.

Best for: Budget travelers, wildlife lovers, and adventure seekers

Best time to go: April and November are the best months to experience Bolivia, but from May to October, you will be in the dry season.

Getting there: Flying into Santa Cruz instead of La Paz is a more affordable option, as there are more flights and it gives you a chance to acclimate to the altitude, which can be difficult to adjust to if you’ve never experienced it before.

Don’t overlook: Make a visit to Torotoro National Park, which has roughly 2500 dinosaur footprints and a truly impressive sight, plus canyons with swimming holes.

Lonely Planet tip: Make sure to pack for a range of climates. As you explore the country, you can go from steamy hikes through the Amazon to snowy days in La Paz.

12. Mid-Wales

Recommended by Copy Editor, Tasmin Waby

The harbor at Aberaeron, Wales. Helen Hotson/Shutterstock

Why it's underrated: When many people think of Wales, it’s often the dramatic coast of South Wales or the castles and mountains of North Wales. Mid-Wales is the in-between bit, but with pristine beaches, castle ruins and buckets of Welsh culture. You’ll hear the melodious sounds of Welsh everywhere.

Go here instead of Scotland’s NC500 in summer. As a world-famous road trip, the NC500 is spectacular, but local infrastructure hasn’t kept up with its popularity yet. Instead, I recommend hiring a car to drive through the spa towns of Powys, over the Cambrian Mountains and then up the Ceredigion coast in Wales.

Best for: Culture. The Welsh language movement kicked off here in the 1960s (King Charles III studied it at university in Aberystwyth). You get a real sense of connection with the land, its history, myth and magic, in this region of Wales.

Best time to go: June to September for longer days, warmer weather, and yet no crowds compared to its more popular neighbors.

Getting there: Fly into Cardiff, Birmingham or London and hire a car if you’re up for a road trip. Otherwise, it’s also pretty easy to get around with a combination of trains and local buses – it’ll just take longer.

Don't overlook: The historic town of Aberystwyth has an artsy, student feel like Brighton, with cozy pubs, vintage shopping, and a gorgeous seaside sauna, perched under a cliffside funicular, with direct access to the sea. It was also named Wales’s first UNESCO City of Creative Culture in 2025.

Lonely Planet tip: If you want to splurge, the whole region is dotted with historic hotels that also do incredible locally sourced food. Check out Harbour Master in Aberaeron for an example.