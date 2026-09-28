When it comes to choosing a hotel, Asia delivers on unique stays, from traditional ryokans in Japan to luxurious tented villas in Bhutan to panoramic skyscrapers in Singapore. While many of our staff would happily rest our heads wherever, we also can’t resist the allure of a unique hotel. When we recommend hotels, they are often immersive, likely boutique and always unique – a little swagger and style don’t hurt either.

In no particular order, these are the hotels in Asia we can’t stop recommending.

1. Akan Yuku no Sato Tsuruga

Hokkaido, Japan

Suite interior at the Akan Yuku no Sato Tsuruga hotel in Hokkaido, Japan

On Lake Akan, Akan Yuku no Sato Tsuruga has a stunning location with an onsen (hot spring/public bath) and a spectacular buffet sampling cuisine from Japan and China. Japan in general has leveled up my in-room amenity expectations from robes to now expecting pajamas (available at many hotels). But the attire at this resort is truly impressive. You walk into a closet with a wardrobe of daywear that you can wear in the resort, along with pajamas for the night. Along with being a wonderful luxury, this nice amenity has a practical purpose as well, saving you space in your suitcase (and laundry when you get home).

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- Melissa Yeager, Destination Editor for Western USA and Canada

2. Pemako Punakha

Punakha Valley, Bhutan

The bedroom in one of the tented villas at Pemako Punakha. Pemako Punakha

Crossing the suspension bridge into Pemako Punakha quite literally felt like entering another world. Inspired by a legendary sacred hidden valley in Tibet, the secluded resort is made up of 21 luxe tented villas, each with its own heated pool, sprawled across 75 acres of forested hillside along the banks of the Mo Chhu River. There’s also a deeply spiritual vibe here; interiors are decorated with elements from Bhutanese mythology, and guests are welcomed at the on-site Buddhist temple by resident lamas. I also love that it's Bhutanese-owned.

- James Pham, Destination Editor for Southeast Asia

3. Anantara Mai Khao Villas

Phuket, Thailand

A private villa with a plunge pool at the Anantara Mai Khao Villas in Phuket. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

I stayed in one of these villas, where they filmed the third season of White Lotus, and felt like I’d stepped into the show – minus the…murder. I had my own luxurious private villa, personal plunge pool and all. If you watched season three and remember Belinda’s spacious hotel room with the beautiful vaulted ceiling, that’s exactly the type of room I stayed in. The rest of the property is like a tranquil lagoon-side village, where you can slip down and “get lost” on various pathways. It’s almost like adult summer camp: spend some time poolside closer to the beach, work up a sweat at a Muay Thai lesson, or visit the bunnies and chickens near the active zone. And the spa! I find it really difficult to relax during massages, and this one was my most calming yet.

- Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

4. Hoshinoya Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan

Left, breakfast options at Hoshinoya Tokyo. Right, seating area for tea. Aly Yee/Lonely Planet

I stayed here as part of a trip with Lonely Planet Journeys. The hotel is a modern interpretation of a traditional ryokan; each room sits on a floor with only six other rooms and a central lounge, which has rotating tea, coffee, snacks and activities. The best part of the stay was the rooftop onsen – there's no better way to fight jet lag than a dip in the hot waters. Part of the bath is indoor, and part is outdoor, so you can hear the sounds of the city and see the sky while relaxing in the tub. The breakfast (included with the room) was spectacular; both the Japanese and Western breakfasts were some of the best we had on the trip. This was a fantastic place to land in Tokyo on our first visit.

- Aly Yee, Vice President

5. Jardin du Mekong

Mekong Delta, Vietnam

Left, a pathway through the gardens of Jardin du Mekong. Right, the brightly colored terrace of the homestay. Chamidae Ford/Lonely Planet

In Vietnam's Mekong Delta, we stayed at Jardin du Mekong, which is a dreamy homestay. This was not a typical stay for me ( I famously love a luxury hotel), but the grounds were beautiful, with winding gardens and little ponds throughout. In the evening, we got to take a cooking class with the family who own the property. They had a gorgeous outdoor pool, and bikes available to cycle around the farmlands next to the homestay.

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- Chamidae Ford, Digital Editor

6. Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui

Hong Kong

Clockwise from left: Suite with plunge bath; exterior of the Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui; Swim Club. Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui

The luxe Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui is the largest Kimpton in the world, built on the site of the Mariners Club, which still occupies the first eight floors. Every well-appointed room (replete with soaking tubs) has a Victoria Harbour view. The breakfast spread is never-ending and delicious, even by Hong Kong-is-one-of-the-greatest-food-cities standard.

I love sundowners at Swim Club, an indoor-outdoor poolside rooftop bar that looks straight out of Apple TV's Palm Royale: all pink and blue and cheerful and glam. It’s a great spot to take in A Symphony of Lights, Hong Kong’s nightly harbor-side light-and-sound show. Downstairs is JIJA, the latest restaurant by Vicky Lau, founder of the two-Michelin-starred TATE Dining Room in the Central District. Here she serves upscale Yunnan and Guizhou cuisine, marked by sour-spicy flavors, in a dark, moody-in-the-best-way vibe evoking a modern teahouse. The lime shredded chicken, sweet corn soup, and steamed snapper are all worth indulging in.

- Melinda Anderson, Managing Editor

7. Thotalagala

Haputale, Sri Lanka

Views of Sri Lanka from Thotalagala's manicured gardens. Thotalagala

Located high in the hills of Sri Lanka’s tea country, staying at Thotalagala feels like stepping back 150 years into the past. A restored planter's bungalow from around 1870, there are just seven suites (each named after a person who contributed to the rise of Ceylon tea) surrounded by 20 acres of lawns. It’s a place to simply unwind, enjoy breakfast on the lawn overlooking the valley below, indulge in afternoon high tea, pre-dinner drinks in front of a fireplace, or swim in one of the most scenic infinity pools I’ve ever seen. During the day, you can take a tea workshop or visit the nearby Dambatenne tea estate.

- James Pham, Destination Editor for Southeast Asia

8. Upper House

Chengdu, China

My favorite hotel stay of all time. We spent time at Upper House when we were in Chengdu to see the pandas and had such a nice time in the city thanks to this hotel. The facade is a renovated traditional Chinese building, which makes for such a beautiful entry. The rooms, however, are super modern and spacious – a very strong mix of old and new. The hotel is located next to Taikoo Li, an upscale shopping district, and it was awesome to wander around, with amazing, buzzy shops and restaurants. Their breakfast buffet (included) was spectacular; I still think about the coconut overnight oats.

- Aly Yee, Vice President

9. Pan Pacific Singapore

Singapore

Clockwise from left: Bedroom at the Pan Pacific; an egg-shaped dessert in the restaurant; views from the hotel suite. Selena Hoy/Lonely Planet

A quintessential city hotel. The panoramic views across Marina Bay are a show stealer – I barely turned on the TV. I also loved the sheer verticality of the hotel, with its glass elevator descending along an open core through the tiered guest room floors toward the atrium with alien-looking seating pods. It reminded me a bit of the Galactic Senate from Star Wars. The onsite Chinese restaurant, Hai Tien Lo, put on an extravagant vegetarian multi-course spread for me, finished with a white chocolate and tropical fruit space egg dessert that cemented the futuristic bent of my stay.

- Selena Hoy, Destination Editor for North Asia

10. Onyado Nono Kyoto Shichijo Natural Hot Spring

Kyoto, Japan

The name doesn’t roll off the tongue, but I still dream about my stay at this budget-friendly accommodation in Kyoto. The absolute highlight for me was the hot spring spa, with pools of various water temperatures arranged over several different rooms. One room has a refreshing cool-water pool surrounded by rocks and dangling plants that felt like being in the forest. There’s one set of springs for women and one set for men. There are also free massage chairs to optimize your relaxation even more, as well as free snacks (including ice cream bars in the evening).

The location was great, right near the train station for excursions but still within walking distance to many Kyoto neighborhoods. The floors throughout the hotel are covered in tatami mats, and everyone stores their shoes in shoe lockers at the entry, which made for a quiet and soothing experience.

- Caroline Trefler, Destination Editor for Eastern USA and Canada

11. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Clockwise from left: ornate lounge at the JW Marriott Emerald Bay; seating area in the lobby; free-standing bath in a suite. James Pham/Lonely Planet

A haven for fans of design. Bill Bensley envisioned the entire hotel as a fictional university where buildings become academic “departments” (Zoology, Botany, Chemistry, Conchology, etc.) with rooms and decorations to match so every space looks different. Buildings are painted in pastels, with a whimsical mixture of French-colonial, Vietnamese and artsy influences. Even the spa has an Alice in Wonderland theme. The fine dining French restaurant Pink Pearl by Olivier E. is a feast for the senses. Is it over the top? Does it make you feel like you're in a fantasy world? Do you see something amazing everywhere you look? Yes, yes, and yes. Oh, and it's also next to the best beach on the island...

- James Pham, Destination Editor for Southeast Asia

12. Rhino & River Wildlife Retreat & Spa

Assam, India

Left, a coffee by the pool; Right, interior of a suite at the Rhino & River Wildlife Retreat. Akanksha Singh/Lonely Planet

This hotel has so much going for it – unspoiled river views, a charming dawn chorus, and it’s a short drive from the rhinos at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary – but what makes the hotel is the staff, who are exceptionally warm (I’m still in touch with a few of them socially).

- Akanksha Singh, Destination Editor for Central & South Asia, Southern & East Africa

13. Atlantis the Royal

Dubai, UAE

The exterior facade of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. Zara Sekhavati/Lonely Planet

The most fancy schmancy hotel I've ever stayed in. I had a remote to open and close curtains, and I miss not having truffle, caviar and gold leaf with every meal. I also ate at Nobu By the Beach at the hotel and fulfilled my teenage dream (I was a big Hills fan).

- Zara Sekhavati, Destination Editor for Middle East & North Africa