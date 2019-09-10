I may be biased as an Asian, but this vast continent of different countries, cities, cultures and cuisines, hosts some of the most incredible travel experiences, blending modern infrastructure with old-world charm. And traveling solo offers great freedom to step out of your comfort zone, try new things, and make lifelong friendships. Of course, as a woman traveling alone, I do need to use common sense wherever I go.

During my slow travels across Asia, mostly focusing on its culture and food, with a mix of outdoors and nature, I’ve often felt safe and welcomed by different communities I feel grateful to be visiting.

Here are six Asian destinations that I think are great for solo female travelers, and two I’m planning to visit soon.

Although popular with tourists, Luang Prabang remains authentically Lao and a safe city to visit. Todd Brown/Getty Images

1. Luang Prabang, Laos

I consider myself lucky to have been to Luang Prabang several times to have grown familiar with the UNESCO-listed town’s slow rhythm of life and to make friends who take me to local BBQ evenings. When I recently spent several weeks in Luang Prabang on assignment, it easily became one of my favorite solo travel experiences. Trust me, there’s hardly anything more magical than watching the sun go down over the Mekong River, either on a boat tour or from one of the cafes that line the waterfront.

Luang Prabang is tourist-centered and locals are extremely friendly, outgoing and chatty, which makes it easier to make friends. I felt completely safe walking alone in the old town, even at night, and you can cycle, hop on a tuk-tuk or book a Loca (Laos’ ride-hailing app) taxi to nearby villages.

Some of my favorite things to do include swimming in the Kuang Si Falls, and climbing Mount Phou Si for sunset. I also did the most interactive food tour here with Lao chef Somsack Sengta at the morning market and took a ferry across the Mekong to Lao Pottery House, to see how local potters preserve an age-old tradition.

If you’ve extra days, cycle across the Nam Khan River to Ban Xang Khon village, to see generational artisans at work, crafting handmade paper or weaving silk.

Book yourself into a class, like traditional paper making, as a fun way to meet locals as well as other travelers. Zinara Rathnayake for Lonely Planet

2. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai is one of Thailand’s popular tourist destinations, but it’s a far cry from Bangkok’s daily hubbub. Located in the northern countryside surrounded by forested trails, waterfalls and terraced rice paddies, Chiang Mai is a vibrant blend of Buddhist temples, a thriving coffee scene, food markets and welcoming locals who are ready to help you with patience while you stumble over common, everyday Thai phrases.

Once you are done exploring the ancient town – the center of the city – book yourself a fun cooking class, they usually include an introductory market tour. You will learn how to whip up a bowl of khao soi (a coconut curry noodle dish from Northern Thailand) while making new friends. Other highlights include exploring the Bang Kang Wat artist village (it’s also a great place to base yourself); hiking up the Monk’s Trail to Wat Phra Doi Suthep at sunrise; day-tripping to Thailand’s highest mountain Doi Inthanon; aimlessly meandering through the weekend markets like Jing Jai where local artists sell ceramics, clothes, handmade notebooks and stone jewelry.

No matter where you go, India will bring memorable experiences, including traveling in Kerala. Shutterstock

3. Kerala, India

Many people are wary of venturing into India. Of course, with a population of over 1.4 billion, it’s crowded, chaotic and overwhelming for even the most seasoned travelers. But it’s also extremely diverse from north to south and east to west, and visiting India will be a memorable experience if you know where to go. Some of my friends started their solo journeys in Kerala in South India, and after several trips to this tropical state beaming with friendly people, a cuisine loaded with fresh seafood and spicy, coconutty dishes cooked with seasonal produce like jackfruit, and famous backwaters, it still remains one of my favorite places.

The best – and the safest – way to explore Kerala is to stay in homestays with local families that you can find on Kerala Tourism – remember to do a quick online search and read reviews to see whether a place suits you. You are also guaranteed to be showered with hospitality that’s hard to better elsewhere. I fondly remember the week I spent in Aymanam, the village of Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy, boating through the backwaters where pink lotus bloom early in the morning and being fed fried fish with every meal by my host grandma. Take your time to wander through the historic Fort Kochi; chase monsoon-fed waterfalls in interior jungles; and watch sunsets in the beach town Varkala. Remember to dress modestly to respect the local customs.

Zinara recommends homestays for solo women travelers: here with her host in Bhutan. Zinara Rathnayake for Lonely Planet

4. Bhutan

I met many other solo female travelers during my trip to Bhutan and almost all of them had one thing in common: Bhutan was their first solo travel destination. According to the country’s foreign tourist policy, guides are mandatory for most parts. Since all guides and drivers are vetted by the Bhutanese government, it makes it easier, safer and more rewarding to explore this somewhat mysterious Himalayan Buddhist kingdom surrounded by temples, fluttering prayer flags and the aroma of burning incense.

Almost everyone who visits Bhutan hike to Paro Taktsang or the Tiger’s Nest, a sacred site nestled on a dramatic cliff. But don’t skip subtropical valleys like Punakha, where you can visit the Chimi Lhakhang – it’s also called the Temple of Fertility. In Phobjikha, a glacial valley where black-necked cranes from Tibet arrive in hundreds during the winter months, you can tour the 17th-century Gangtey Monastery with ornate wood carvings and Buddhist imagery.

For a more local experience, stay at Kinley Choden’s Mendrelgang Homestay to experience the Bhutanese love for chili peppers. It’s the country’s indispensable vegetable and almost everything in Bhutan is cooked with chili, like the national dish ema datshi (chilli and cheese).

The Maldives is not all luxury resorts: you can explore more via dhoni (a traditional wooden passenger ferry) and bicycle. John Seaton Callahan/Getty Images

5. The Maldives

Most people think the only way to explore the Maldives is to stay on a resort island – or that it’s only a honeymoon destination. This is, in fact, not true. While I sometimes love a vacation where I can pamper myself, my favorite way to experience the Maldives is to stay on a local island. On your solo trip to the Maldives you could split your time between a resort and a local guesthouse.

There are 188 inhabited islands in the Maldives, and many of them now have guesthouses and boutique hotels that are more budget-friendly than the well-known resorts. My favorite is Dhigurah, a stunningly beautiful island with a long sandbank on Alif Dhaal Atoll. Home to whale sharks year-round, it’s a great place to explore the marine world with local guides. You should also go on a sunset fishing tour on a dhoni (a traditional wooden vessel) and cycle through the island to see the Maldivian life where fishermen offload their daily catch on the shore. Local islands now have designated powdery-sand beaches where you can slip into your swimwear, but remember to dress modestly, and cover your knees and shoulders when you are in public spaces.

Feast your way around Singapore, a city also blessed with confluence of food influences. Jirath Ninchaikovit/Unsplash

6. Singapore

Singapore is a great connectivity hub in the region that everyone almost just uses as a pitstop, but I recommend you stay a few days to explore one of Asia’s most economically developed countries. Ride the efficient MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) to get around; you could also walk and cycle as it’s completely safe, clean and convenient.

There’s plenty to do here, from feasting on hawker stall food in Chinatown and visiting vibrant Hindu temples in Little India to shopping at famous Orchard Road, snapping photos of the Peranakan terrace houses and visiting the Marina Bay Sands. Don’t forget to grab a spot, lie down and watch the light show at Gardens by the Bay at night when these Instagram-famed architectural greenhouses come to life with illuminating colors. If you are on a budget, stay in hostels to cut costs.

On my bucket list…

Inspired by social media, Zinara hopes to visit the mountainside town of Jiufen in Taiwan next. Shutterstock

Taiwan

Ever since I saw a few TikTok videos of Jiufen, a charming old town with winding narrow alleyways lined up with teahouses and boutiques, I’ve been a fan of Taiwan. Yes, it’s not Asia’s most famous destination – it’s possibly underrated – but Taiwan is definitely on top of my bucket list for incredible food, scenic cycling routes, eclectic night markets and cool hangouts like the Huashan 1914 Creative Park. There’s also more to do beyond Taipei, like visiting the stunning Taroko Gorge or Tainan with historic temples and old streets. And with an efficient train system, the country seems perfect for my slow travels.

Samarkand’s most beloved site is this stunning avenue of mausoleums, including Shah-i-Zinda (Tomb of the Living King). Getty Images

Uzbekistan

In recent years, Uzbekistan has emerged as a cultural tourist destination with historic architecture, bustling bazaars and a thriving art and crafts scene that includes ceramics, pottery and ancient silk paper making. I’ve seen my fellow writer friends travel through the country with so much ease while having the time of their lives. They’ve all told me that Uzbeks are some of the most welcoming people, who’d not shy away from inviting you over for a meal.

In terms of culture, there’s so much to see and do from Tashkent’s markets and Samarkand’s Registan Square – the center of Timurid Renaissance – to tasting local plov, Uzbekistan’s national rice and meat dish. I can’t wait to travel through the historic Silk Road cities of Bukhara and Khiva and navigate Tashkent’s subway, stopping at some of its remarkable metro stations.