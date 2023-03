Dhigurah is a charming, clean and friendly local island with about 600 inhabitants and around ten guesthouses. It's a very long island, with an absolutely stunning white-sand beach down one side that extends into a giant sandbank that sometimes connects Dhigurah to the LUX* Maldives resort to the south. There's a bikini beach, several cafes and lots of souvenir shops along the main street. It's a wonderful base for a diving and beach holiday.