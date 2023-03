Maamigili is a large island that's home to around 2300 people. As well as boasting Ari Atoll's only airport, it's a busy fishing island with two harbours. There are a few guesthouses, and it's a popular base for divers, who especially love staying here for the easy access to Dhidhdhoo Beyru with its whale sharks. There are three restaurants on the island and an ATM.