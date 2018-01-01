Girlfriends Getaway 2 Days 1 Night Tainan Cultural Experience Tour with One Night at Design Hotel

Day 1: Taipei – Tainan This morning, you will embark on High Speed Rail (HSR) to Tainan by yourself. While your arrival, your Tainan tour guide and driver will greet and meet with you at Tainan HSR station. After two hours ride to Tainan, you will start with some traditional Tainan delicacies on your own expense. Next, you are going to make your own embroidered shoes following the instruction of the expert. You can choose your favorite fabric and tailor it into a pair of your one of kind Chinese traditional style shoes. Before wrapping up the tour, you will have a short tour in Chenghsin district and also try out more local food in night market. Notes: Embroidered shoes requires three working days. The final product will ship back to your hometown. Day 2: Tainan– Taipei This morning, you will join a cooking class and learn how to cook local cuisine. In the afternoon, you will have a 3 hours walking tour to explore the West Market District. You will discover local religion and find out how did the famous market turns into its decline. Then, you can try out some Chinese herb tea with unique cuisine that you can only find there on own expense. When you finish your Tainan afternoon walking tour, your chartered car will transfer you to Tainan HSR station. Then, you will take HSR back to Taipei by yourself. Tour ends when you arrive at Taipei and own arrangement afterwards.