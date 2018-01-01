Welcome to Tainan

You’ll almost certainly receive looks of jealousy from any Taiwanese person if you mention you’re going to Tainan (台南), and it’s not hard to see why. Traditional culture continues to thrive in Tainan, the oldest city in Taiwan. The name 'Taiwan' was once used to refer to Dayuan (大員), Anping's former name. Inside temples, bwah bwey (moon blocks; 搏杯) are cast to determine the best course of action, as it was done hundreds of years ago. Outside, young Tainanese show off their art and make coffee in former canal-side houses. Tainanese are fastidious about their food, and a number of dishes are exclusive to the region (but renowned all over the island).

Read More

Tainan is best visited in winter: it’s warm (in the high 20s) and dry, but there are few tourists. Traditional festival days are, of course, a great time to come, as are the local birthdays of temple gods.

Read Less

Top experiences in Tainan

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Tainan activities

$400 Cultural & Theme Tours

Girlfriends Getaway 2 Days 1 Night Tainan Cultural Experience Tour with One Night at Design Hotel

Day 1: Taipei – Tainan This morning, you will embark on High Speed Rail (HSR) to Tainan by yourself. While your arrival, your Tainan tour guide and driver will greet and meet with you at Tainan HSR station. After two hours ride to Tainan, you will start with some traditional Tainan delicacies on your own expense. Next, you are going to make your own embroidered shoes following the instruction of the expert. You can choose your favorite fabric and tailor it into a pair of your one of kind Chinese traditional style shoes.  Before wrapping up the tour, you will have a short tour in Chenghsin district and also try out more local food in night market. Notes: Embroidered shoes requires three working days. The final product will ship back to your hometown.   Day 2: Tainan– Taipei This morning, you will join a cooking class and learn how to cook local cuisine. In the afternoon, you will have a 3 hours walking tour to explore the West Market District. You will discover local religion and find out how did the famous market turns into its decline. Then, you can try out some Chinese herb tea with unique cuisine that you can only find there on own expense. When you finish your Tainan afternoon walking tour, your chartered car will transfer you to Tainan HSR station. Then, you will take HSR back to Taipei by yourself. Tour ends when you arrive at Taipei and own arrangement afterwards.
See More Activities
Tainan photo credits