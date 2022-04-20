Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the…
Chinatown & the CBD
While Singapore's Chinatown may be a tamer version of its former self, its temples, heritage centre, and booming restaurant and bar scene make the trip there worthwhile. The CBD is best known for its stunning, ever-evolving skyline: rooftop bars jostle with old-school temples, all set against the financial heart that funds Singapore.
Explore Chinatown & the CBD
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Chinatown & the CBD.
See
Baba House
Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the…
See
Chinatown Heritage Centre
Delve into Chinatown's gritty, cacophonous backstory at the immersive Chinatown Heritage Centre. Occupying several levels of a converted shophouse, its…
See
Thian Hock Keng Mural
Spanning 44m, this mural, painted by Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong (accountant by weekday, artist by weekend), tells the story of Singapore's early…
See
Buddha Tooth Relic Temple
Consecrated in 2008, this hulking, five-storey Buddhist temple is home to what is reputedly a tooth of the Buddha, discovered in a collapsed stupa …
See
Pinnacle@Duxton
For killer city views at a bargain S$6, head to the 50th-floor rooftop of Pinnacle@Duxton, the world’s largest public housing complex. Skybridges…
See
Thian Hock Keng Temple
Surprisingly, Chinatown’s oldest and most important Hokkien temple is often a haven of tranquillity. Built between 1839 and 1842, it’s a beautiful place,…
See
Singapore Musical Box Museum
Walk through music history and be captivated by the exquisite melodies of these antique music boxes, some more than 200 years old. Peer into the inner…
See
Jamae Mosque
The mint-green Jamae Mosque welcomes hundreds of worshippers each day. The current building was completed between 1830 and 1835, and is considered one of…
See
Sri Mariamman Temple
Paradoxically in the middle of Chinatown, this is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore, originally built in 1823, then rebuilt in 1843. You can't miss the…
