Thailand’s highest peak is Doi Inthanon (often abbreviated to Doi In), 2565m above sea level, which is impressive for the kingdom, but a tad diminutive compared to its cousins in the Himalaya. The 482-sq-km national park surrounding the peak has hiking trails, waterfalls and two monumental stupas erected in honour of the king and queen.

It is a popular day trip from Chiang Mai for tourists and locals, especially during the New Year’s holiday when there’s frost at the summit.