Phra Mahathat Naphamethanidon & Naphapholphumisiri

About 3km before the summit, set amid lush tropical gardens, the twin stupas of Phra Mahathat Naphamethanidon and Phra Mahathat Naphapholphumisiri were built by the Royal Thai Air Force to commemorate the king’s and queen’s 60th birthdays in 1989 and 1992, respectively.

The elongated flowerbud shape of the red granite Naphamethanidon chedi is mirrored by the purple granite spire of the Naphapholphumisiri chedi, both constructed in a modernist style that marks them out from other monuments in northern Thailand. The two chedi enshrine Buddha images and bas reliefs of Buddhist scenes, and offer great views from their terraces.