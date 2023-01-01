After working with World Animal Protection for nearly two years, ChangChill became the only elephant reserve in Northern Thailand to be designated elephant-friendly by the animal welfare organisation, and opened its doors to visitors in April 2019. There are no rides here, no assistance with baths, no human interaction whatsoever. Instead, guests spend the day watching the elephants from an observation deck, learning about their behaviour, gathering food for them and chatting with mahouts.

While it may not get your adrenalin pumping, watching elephants behave naturally has its rewards. Not only does the experience feel highly authentic and educational, but it also supports an ethical approach to wildlife tourism, promoting the safety and happiness of both the elephants and their handlers.

The sanctuary is located 1½ hours southwest of Chiang Mai, and offers rides to and from the city.