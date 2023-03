The serene grounds of the royal family's winter palace are open to the public (when the royals aren't visiting). The unusually strict dress code requires bottoms below mid-calf and shoulders covered – no scarves. The mountain's cool climate allows the royal gardeners to raise 'exotic' species such as roses, attracting lots of Thai sightseers.

Climb up to the reservoir that is sometimes brought to life by fountains that dance to the king's own musical compositions.