The main campus of Chiang Mai's famous public university occupies a 2.9-sq-km wedge of land about 2km west of the city centre, partly covered by forest and open greenery. The required tram ride – introduced after Chinese tourists started dressing up in school uniforms and sneaking into classes! – starts at the Information Centre near the Th Huay Kaew entrance.

The tram has a recorded tour in several languages and the route includes the Ang Kaew reservoir in the grounds.