Chiang Mai University Art Center

Chiang Mai

The Faculty of Fine Arts displays temporary exhibitions of contemporary Thai and international artists at its own gallery near the Th Nimmanhaemin/Th Suthep junction, but there's no permanent collection. Some shows take place at the Baan Tuek Art Centre on Th Tha Phae.

  • Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep temple, Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phra That Doi Suthep

    2.88 MILES

    Overlooking the city from its mountain throne, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is one of northern Thailand's most sacred temples, and its founding legend is…

  • Ancient Slide / Wat Chedi Luang / Chiang Mai

    Wat Chedi Luang

    1.55 MILES

    Wat Chedi Luang isn't as grand as Wat Phra Singh, but its towering, ruined Lanna-style chedi (built in 1441) is much taller and the sprawling compound…

  • Dragon's head at Wat Phra Sing.

    Wat Phra Singh

    1.24 MILES

    Chiang Mai's most revered temple, Wat Phra Singh is dominated by an enormous, mosaic-inlaid wí·hăhn (sanctuary). Its prosperity is plain to see from the…

  • 500px Photo ID: 61441821 - merchant waiting for seller in Warorot market Chiangmai...See more work at.https://www.facebook.com/Amandernaja

    Talat Warorot

    2.45 MILES

    Chiang Mai's oldest public market, Warorot (also spelt Waroros) is a great place to connect with the city's Thai soul. Alongside souvenir vendors you'll…

  • Principal image at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phan Tao

    1.63 MILES

    Without doubt the most atmospheric wát in the old city, this teak marvel sits in the shadow of Wat Chedi Luang. Set in a compound full of fluttering…

  • Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    20.55 MILES

    Ever walked up a waterfall? An increasingly popular day trip from Chiang Mai to Si Lanna National Park's 'Sticky Waterfall' allows visitors (with no magic…

  • Wat Pha Lat

    Wat Pha Lat

    1.98 MILES

    A hidden jungle temple tucked into the mountain along the way to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Old stone structures, intricate carvings, naga-flanked…

  • The Death Railway, bridge over the River Kwai

    Lanna Folklife Museum

    1.63 MILES

    Set inside the former Provincial Court, dating from 1935, this imaginative museum re-creates Lanna village life in a series of life-size dioramas that…

1. Wat Suan Dok

0.34 MILES

Built on a former flower garden in 1373, this important monastery enshrines one half of a sacred Buddha relic; the other half was transported by white…

3. Chiang Mai University

0.72 MILES

The main campus of Chiang Mai's famous public university occupies a 2.9-sq-km wedge of land about 2km west of the city centre, partly covered by forest…

4. Wat Umong Suan Phutthatham

0.96 MILES

Not to be confused with the small Wat Umong in the old city, this historic forest wát is famed for its sylvan setting and its ancient chedi, above a brick…

5. Pratu Suan Dok

0.99 MILES

One of Chiang Mai's medieval gates, all of which were rebuilt in the 1960s and renovated in the 1990s.

6. Wat Phra Singh

1.24 MILES

Chiang Mai's most revered temple, Wat Phra Singh is dominated by an enormous, mosaic-inlaid wí·hăhn (sanctuary). Its prosperity is plain to see from the…

7. Suan Buak Hat

1.25 MILES

The old city’s only public park is a delightful spot to unwind, particularly as the afternoon sun slides towards the horizon. In the mornings and evenings…

8. Wat Lok Moli

1.3 MILES

A handsome wooden complex dotted with terracotta sculptures, this is one of the most attractive wát outside the city walls. It is thought to have been…