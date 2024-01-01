Chiang Mai University Art Center

The Faculty of Fine Arts displays temporary exhibitions of contemporary Thai and international artists at its own gallery near the Th Nimmanhaemin/Th Suthep junction, but there's no permanent collection. Some shows take place at the Baan Tuek Art Centre on Th Tha Phae.
