A handsome wooden complex dotted with terracotta sculptures, this is one of the most attractive wát outside the city walls. It is thought to have been founded in the 14th century for monks from Burma, and its location near the Chang Phuak Gate later made it useful for visiting royalty. The wí·hăhn is topped by a dramatic sweeping three-tiered roof and the tall, barrel-shaped chedi contains the ashes of a few members of the Mangrai Dynasty.