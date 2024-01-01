Pratu Chang Pheuak

Chiang Mai

The 'Elephant Gate' is the north gate of the old city. A morning fresh market and nighttime food stalls set up daily just outside the gate.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep temple, Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phra That Doi Suthep

    4.3 MILES

    Overlooking the city from its mountain throne, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep is one of northern Thailand's most sacred temples, and its founding legend is…

  • Ancient Slide / Wat Chedi Luang / Chiang Mai

    Wat Chedi Luang

    0.59 MILES

    Wat Chedi Luang isn't as grand as Wat Phra Singh, but its towering, ruined Lanna-style chedi (built in 1441) is much taller and the sprawling compound…

  • Dragon's head at Wat Phra Sing.

    Wat Phra Singh

    0.56 MILES

    Chiang Mai's most revered temple, Wat Phra Singh is dominated by an enormous, mosaic-inlaid wí·hăhn (sanctuary). Its prosperity is plain to see from the…

  • 500px Photo ID: 61441821 - merchant waiting for seller in Warorot market Chiangmai...See more work at.https://www.facebook.com/Amandernaja

    Talat Warorot

    0.99 MILES

    Chiang Mai's oldest public market, Warorot (also spelt Waroros) is a great place to connect with the city's Thai soul. Alongside souvenir vendors you'll…

  • Principal image at Wat Pan Tao in Chiang Mai, Thailand

    Wat Phan Tao

    0.55 MILES

    Without doubt the most atmospheric wát in the old city, this teak marvel sits in the shadow of Wat Chedi Luang. Set in a compound full of fluttering…

  • Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    Nam Tok Bua Tong (Sticky Waterfall)

    19.78 MILES

    Ever walked up a waterfall? An increasingly popular day trip from Chiang Mai to Si Lanna National Park's 'Sticky Waterfall' allows visitors (with no magic…

  • Wat Pha Lat

    Wat Pha Lat

    3.43 MILES

    A hidden jungle temple tucked into the mountain along the way to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Old stone structures, intricate carvings, naga-flanked…

  • The Death Railway, bridge over the River Kwai

    Lanna Folklife Museum

    0.38 MILES

    Set inside the former Provincial Court, dating from 1935, this imaginative museum re-creates Lanna village life in a series of life-size dioramas that…

Nearby Chiang Mai attractions

1. Wat Chiang Yuen

0.2 MILES

Another unique local temple is 16th-century Wat Chiang Yeun, just northeast of Pratu Chang Pheuak. Besides the large northern-style chedi here, the main…

2. Wat Chiang Man

0.25 MILES

Chiang Mai's oldest temple was established by the city's founder, Phaya Mengrai, sometime around 1296. In front of the ubosot (ordination hall), a stone…

3. Wat Lok Moli

0.26 MILES

A handsome wooden complex dotted with terracotta sculptures, this is one of the most attractive wát outside the city walls. It is thought to have been…

4. Former Chiang Mai Women's Prison

0.32 MILES

The derelict premises of the old women's prison are a surprising landmark in the old city. The place was slated for demolition after the prison's closure…

5. Wat Lam Chang

0.33 MILES

This large and colourful wát's name means 'shackled elephants' because it was where the king's transport elephants were kept. You'll find elephant statues…

6. Elephant Monument

0.34 MILES

These two elephant statues in stucco pavilions were said to have been erected by King Chao Kavila in 1800.

8. Chiang Mai Historical Centre

0.37 MILES

Housed in an airy Lanna-style building behind the Chiang Mai City Arts & Cultural Centre, this appealing museum covers the history of Chiang Mai Province,…