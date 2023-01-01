Chiang Mai Zoo is better than many zoos in the region when it comes to animal welfare, but it's still quite depressing. In addition to animals from across the globe, the zoo has several special exhibits requiring separate admission, including a murky aquarium full of pallid fish (closed for renovations in 2019), the panda house (adult/child 100/50B) and the snow dome (150/100B), where visitors can experience artificial snow.

You also stand a good chance of seeing giant bugs crawling out of the surrounding jungle.

The zoo monorail is dormant, but a shuttle bus (adult/child 30/20B) pootles around the grounds, providing access to the slightly neglected upper reaches which are a steep hike from the entrance. Many enclosures sell bananas and other snacks for the animals.