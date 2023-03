Reached via a steep naga stairway through the forest, this handsome wát looms above the city from the hillside above Royal Park Rajapruek. With its gilded chedi, super-sized Buddha statues and panoramic city views it's an attractive and quieter alternative to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep.

The easiest way to get here is by rented motorcycle or chartered rót daang; follow the signs for Royal Park Rajapruek from Rte 121 and go right at the roundabout before the entrance.