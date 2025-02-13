I am a travel snob; I’ll say it. Over the last two years, I've had the immense pleasure and luck of traveling a lot. And with that, I've gained a sense of my deal-makers (hotels with bougie signature scents) and deal-breakers (twin-sized beds).

In the past, I wanted to gorge myself on travel. How many places could I go while spending as little as possible? While studying abroad in college, I managed to travel for three months to 12 different cities for roughly nothing a month. Was I living large? No. Did I love it? Yes. But my current gig has led me to the land of not only luxe travel, but taking time to really enjoy and get to know a destination, and while I look back on my youthful adventures with fondness, I never want to go back.

In fact, I have found myself with travel nonnegotiables. I want to eat unforgettable meals and try dishes I’ve never heard of. I want a hotel with charm and amenities that make you feel at home (a robe is a must). I want to see the main sights while making time to uncover the local haunts. And most of all, I want to give myself enough days and comfort so I don't need a vacation from my vacation!

I'm a simple girl; I need a little luxury. Here are my five snobbiest travel needs.

Left: Breakfast on the beach in Tulum. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet Right: A fantastic muffuletta from Napoleon House in New Orleans. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet

Eating with intention and excitement

This might sound like a health goal, but for me this tenet is about eating delicious, quality food and planning my meals in advance, to maximize joy, not simply opting to eat what's nearby or "on the way."

I love good food and find it easy to distinguish between fine and fabulous. And while not every meal can be fabulous, and I'm no expert, I'll strive for it while traveling. I find such joy in hunting for restaurants that offer an elevated experience while not being so trendy that they’ve lost their spark. Some of my favorite travel memories are being with friends in another city, sharing an unforgettable meal, and getting to know the destination I am in better through it.

Fine dining isn't the only option; street food is sometimes the best food by a landslide. As I’ve gotten older, I'm much more ready to splurge on an authentic experience and fresh ingredients. I still think about the pea and asparagus risotto I had in Copenhagen at Lilo Vinoria and the adventure-filled food fest that was my trip to New Orleans (I miss you, alligator cheesecake).

While you can stumble across surprising holes in the wall, that strategy is more likely to land you hangry and eating a mediocre meal in the first place you see. For this reason, I am a reservations girl.

Left: View from Guana Island Hotel in the British Virgin Islands. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet Right: The grand and beautiful Columns Hotel. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet

Hotel supremacy

Once an Airbnb lover, I’ve (mostly) converted to a strictly hotel lifestyle. When I first began staying in Airbnbs, it was not only affordable, but the hosts felt more inviting and accommodating. Now I find it is often a similar price to hotels, with much fewer amenities and surprisingly uncomfortable spaces.

In Mykonos, I slept on a rock-hard twin-sized bed in a room with a group of girlfriends in a rental that didn’t have a real stove. And I still had to deep clean the space before we left to avoid a fee.

Luckily, I was 20, but now I realize I couldn’t do it again. The only time to book an Airbnb is if you are traveling with a friend group who plans to spend plenty of time in the space, or the idea of the trip is to rent a house on a lake, in the mountains or at the beach.

When it comes to hotels, I can deal without tons of amenities, but I have certain ones that, while inconsequential, make the stay so much better. A hotel with a high-quality robe is one of my favorite things ever. At home, I am a robe lover, and when I am away, it is always nice to sit in your king-sized bed in a plush, oversized robe. I have to say, the robe at the Chancery Hotel in Dublin was top-tier.

I especially love a hotel that leans into curating its aesthetic in a way that truly speaks to the destination. In New Orleans, I stayed at the Columns Hotel, which was once a giant mansion in the Garden District and has become a stunning hotel. The minute you step inside, the space is steeped in the dark and sultry energy you picture in New Orleans. An incense burns at the front desk, the entryway is grand, the floors are dark wood, and in the back, is a billiards room. There's a giant porch to eat dinner on, and in your room, a stunning chandelier and a claw-foot tub round out the overall vibe.

Robes at the Columns Hotel in New Orleans. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet

It is the little things

Over the past two years, I have learned how little luxuries make for a much better experience. Coming home to a nice big bed, a room to yourself and an AC spilling cold air across the space after spending the day in the sweltering city streets feels truly magical. It’s invigorating. In an hour, you’re ready to go back out.

More little luxuries: When the hotel staff has left a complimentary bottle of wine in the room. When slippers and robes are hung in the closet. When your room is refreshed daily while you're out exploring

Anytime there is a perk, I embrace it. At the Hotel Henrietta in New Orleans, each guest gets a complimentary drink. At 25hours hotel Indre By in Copenhagen, they gave us a coupon for a free slice of their freshly made cake. You’d best believe I made the most of that. When those little additives are sprinkled throughout your stay, don’t skip over them; they're the cherry on top.

Horseback riding in the Andes Mountains. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet

Take the tour

When I used to travel, I would either wander aimlessly or go to an iconic sight, stare at it, read a plaque on a wall and go. Nowadays, I love a tour or a lesson.

I want to take a cooking class, learn the distilling process and have someone tell me the history of this city while we sample street food. I never used to splurge on these things; I believed I got enough out of the experience on my own, but I have found that an expert local teaching you about their destination can elevate the experience, providing so much newfound knowledge.

I’ll always remember learning how to make empanadas from Lucy in the Andes Mountains and traveling back in time with my tour guide through the history of the Medici Family while roaming the Uffizi in Florence. I’ll remember the morning spent on an airboat on a swamp in Louisiana and the hike to a natural spring in the British Virgin Islands.

Left: The dreamy bar at 25Hours Indre By in Copenhagen. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet Right: Chamidae holding a baby alligator in New Orleans. Chamidae Ford for Lonely Planet

Travel Points

Once you get into travel points, you can’t imagine life without them. This can be interpreted as semi-snobby, but it really is travel couponing. It is unbelievably essential if you are an avid traveler. Once you figure out how to get experiences for free – whether they be flights, excursions or hotel stays – you’ll never stop.

Personally, I use the Chase Sapphire Reserve, but I'm also eyeing the Amex Platinum, specifically for the lounge access.

I am strategic when I use my points, but I rarely hoard them. Travel points are meant to be used and enjoyed! They’ve bought flights to Seattle and Lisbon, provided a room in Copenhagen and taken me to see alligators in New Orleans.