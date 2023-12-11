This series of articles about credit cards, points and miles, and budgeting for travel is brought to you in partnership with The Points Guy.

Hotel pools are an important amenity for many travelers, providing a place to relax and unwind after a long day of sightseeing. Some hotels take their pools a step further, making them the main attraction. From infinity pools overlooking the Mediterranean Sea to rooftop retreats in bustling cities, these luxurious spots provide an unforgettable experience for guests.

Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family vacation, there is a hotel with an amazing pool to suit your needs. Best of all, you can book many of these hotels using points earned with hotel credit cards.

Here are ten beautiful hotel pools around the world and how to book them using points.

Grand Wailea Maui's Hibiscus Pool © Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

​​The Grand Wailea boasts not one but two lavish pools for guests to enjoy. First up is the adults-only Hibiscus pool, which features an ornate hibiscus flower design made of over 630,000 mosaic tiles. The pool provides over 4800 sqft of space to splash or merely unwind in one of two jacuzzis.

For kids and adventurous adults, the Grand Wailea offers a massive “activity pool” consisting of nine pools across six levels. This multi-level complex measures over 25,000 sqft and includes a lava tube slide with a 30-foot drop that has guests falling up to 22 miles per hour.

The Grand Wailea regularly has rates of over $500 per night, but you can redeem as little as 110,000 Hilton points for a Terrace View room. If you have Marriott Silver status or higher from one of the credit cards, you can get the fifth award night free.

Cards that earn Hilton points

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card*: Earn 180,000 after you spend $6,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months of card membership.

Earn 180,000 after you spend $6,000 in purchases on the card in the first six months of card membership. Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card*: Earn 170,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the card in your first six months of card membership.

Earn 170,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the card in your first six months of card membership. Hilton Honors American Express Business card*: Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business card within the first three months of card membership.

Earn 130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the Hilton Honors Business card within the first three months of card membership. Hilton Honors American Express Card*: Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Card in the first six months of card membership.

The picture-perfect pool at the Hagia Sofia Mansions İstanbul © Hagia Sofia Mansions İstanbul

Hagia Sofia Mansions, İstanbul, Türkiye

The Hagia Sofia Mansions is a Curio Collection property in İstanbul's historic Sultanahmet neighborhood, just a stone’s throw away from the iconic Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia. Inhabiting a series of historic townhouses adjacent to Topkapi Palace, this hotel provides luxurious accommodations in the old Ottoman style. But the most historic part of this hotel lies underground, where a Byzantine-era cistern has been converted into a glorious indoor pool.

When I stayed at this hotel during the pandemic, guests could book the pool for private use in 1-hour increments, a policy still in effect today. If you want to try this unique pool, you can book a stay at the Hagia Sofia Mansions using Hilton points. Hilton doesn’t release an award chart, but you can generally expect to pay 70,000 points per night for a standard King guest room.

The indoor pool ​​at the Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik © Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik

​​Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik, Croatia

​​The Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik offers a serene indoor pool connected to a world-class spa featuring Turkish and Roman baths. But the standout feature at this hotel is the outdoor rock pool. Carved into the rugged coastal landscape, the rock pool directly connects to the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic. Surrounded by ancient stone walls, this pool provides an idyllic escape where guests can swim while enjoying the breathtaking views of the sea and the historic Dubrovnik city walls.

Since Hyatt acquired Mr. and Mrs. Smith hotels, the Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik has become a Category 8 Hyatt property, with free nights starting at just 35,000 points. This is an excellent use of Hyatt points since cash rates can top $700 per night, even on off-peak dates.

A World of Hyatt credit card © The Points Guy

Cards that earn Hyatt points

World of Hyatt Credit Card: Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in your first three months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more points by earning two bonus points per $1 spent (on up to $15,000) in the first six months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 point.

Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in your first three months from account opening. Plus, up to 30,000 more points by earning two bonus points per $1 spent (on up to $15,000) in the first six months from account opening on purchases that normally earn 1 point. World of Hyatt Business Credit Card: Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in your first three months from account opening.

The Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel’s infinity pool overlooking the Aegean Sea © Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel

Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel, Santorini, Greece

The Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel’s infinity pool blends seamlessly into the cliffs and overlooks the Aegean Sea. The infinity pool is surrounded by comfortable sunbeds and umbrellas, making it a perfect spot for soaking up the sun and admiring the stunning views. As a Category 8 Hyatt hotel, the Canaves Oia Boutique hotel starts at 35,000 points per night for a plunge pool suite.

The glass-bottom infinity pool at InterContinental Dubai Festival City © InterContinental Dubai Festival City

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Intercontinental Dubai Festival City has one of the world's most beautiful and unique pools. The hotel’s glass-bottom infinity pool juts out to street level, providing incredible views and a thrilling experience.

Award nights vary depending on the travel season, but you can typically book a free night for under 30,000 IHG points. If you have an IHG credit card, you can get the fourth night free on consecutive award night bookings. If you don’t have enough for an award night, IHG offers Points + Cash rates that enable you to adjust the number of points in exchange for a cash co-pay.

IHG Premier One Rewards World Elite card © The Points Guy

Cards that earn IHG points

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card: Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening. IHG One Rewards Premier Business Credit Card: Earn 140,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

The infinity pool at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle collection © Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Thailand

The luxurious infinity pool at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is situated above the hotel’s secret garden, offering stunning views of Bangkok's skyline. Its picturesque setting and plenty of shade make it an ideal place to cool off on hot days. The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s pool is open to guests or those willing to purchase a day pass for 900 THB (around $25). A free night will set you back around 40,000 IHG points for a 500 sqft “essential” room.

The Lagoon Pool at St. Regis Bali © St. Regis Bali

St. Regis Bali, Indonesia

Nestled in a lush tropical landscape, the St. Regis Bali’s pool was designed to capture the resort’s luxury and tranquility. The magnificent water lagoon pool runs throughout the resort, providing a quiet oasis for enjoying a swim or a stand-up paddle yoga class. The pool is even accessible to select villas.

A free night at the St. Regis Bali starts at 65,600 Marriott points, which can be reduced by 20% through Marriott’s fifth-night free benefit. Even though the rate is steep, you’ll get a 990 sqft. St. Regis Suite that sleeps up to three guests and includes butler service.

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless © John Gribben / The Points Guy

Cards that earn Marriott points

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card*: Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after spending $6,000 within the first six months of account opening.

Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after spending $6,000 within the first six months of account opening. Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card*: Earn 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after spending $5,000 within the first six months.

Earn 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy Bonus Points after spending $5,000 within the first six months. Marriott Bonvoy Bountiful Card: Earn 85,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months.

The view of Venice from the JW Marriott Resort & Spa Venice infinity pool © JW Marriott Resort & Spa Venice

JW Marriott Resort & Spa Venice, Italy

Located on a private island, the JW Marriot Venice offers everything you’d expect from a luxurious resort: perfectly landscaped grounds, a world-class spa and a beautiful pool. While the hotel has multiple pools, the rooftop infinity pool is the star of the show, providing unobstructed views of the Floating City. Award nights start at just 52,000 points for a Deluxe room, which includes daily complimentary hot breakfast.

The rooftop pool with incredible views of Singapore, Marina Bay Sands Singapore © Marina Bay Sands Singapore

Marina Bay Sands Singapore

The Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore has one of the most recognizable pools in the world. Perched 57 stories high, this iconic pool offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Singapore skyline and Marina Bay. It's the world's largest rooftop infinity pool and only accessible to hotel guests.

Room rates start at around $465 per night but can double during peak travel season. While the Marina Bay Sands isn’t part of any major hotel chain, you can still book it with points. If you have Capital One miles, you can charge your hotel stay to the card and then redeem miles towards the cost at one cent each.

Capital One credit card © The Points Guy

Cards that earn Capital One miles

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 within the first three months from account opening.

Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 within the first three months from account opening. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card: Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 within the first three months from account opening.

The King's Pond pool at Four Seasons Hualalai © Four Seasons Hualalai

Four Seasons Hualalai, Hawaiʻi

The King's Pond at Four Seasons Hualalai stands out as one of the world's most beautiful hotel pools due to its unique combination of luxury, ecological sensitivity and immersive experience. Carved from natural lava rock, the pond is essentially a giant fish tank allowing guests to snorkel with tropical fish and an eagle ray in a carefully preserved and sustainable environment.

While the Four Seasons Hualalai isn’t part of a loyalty program, you can use your Capital One miles to cover your stay.

