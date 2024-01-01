This historic church featuring lovely stained-glass windows, and believed to be several centuries old, was shipped here from London in 1960.
Chimanimani Anglican Church
Zimbabwe
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
11.95 MILES
With its pristine wilderness, Chimanimani National Park is a hiker's paradise. Sharing a border with Mozambique, the park is still very wild and unspoiled…
1.78 MILES
The aptly named Bridal Veil Falls drop 50m in a delicate, fanned manner. It's worth a visit for its tranquil sanctuary location where you can swim at the…
7.43 MILES
A popular place to visit within the national park is this natural swimming hole. Also here are San rock art paintings, but drop by the Outward Bound…
29.69 MILES
The Chimanimani National Reserve, created in 2003, is part of the larger Chimanimani Transfrontier Conservation Area (ACTF). Together with Chimanimani…
10.11 MILES
A 30-minute walk north of the mountain hut, North Cave overlooks a waterfall and opens onto views of the highest peaks. Above the waterfall is a pool,…
11.96 MILES
The highest point in the Chimanimani Range is the 2437m-high Mt Binga on the Mozambican border, a stiff three-hour climb from the mountain hut site. Carry…
0.93 MILES
While you'd be very lucky to spot any elands these days, it's still worth the trek up here for splendid views of the mountainous surrounds. It's 4km north…
10.5 MILES
One of the national park's more well-known caves, a 40-minute walk from the mountain hut.
