Chimanimani Anglican Church

Zimbabwe

This historic church featuring lovely stained-glass windows, and believed to be several centuries old, was shipped here from London in 1960.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Chimanimani Mountains, Chimanimani, Manicaland, Zimbabwe

    Chimanimani National Park

    11.95 MILES

    With its pristine wilderness, Chimanimani National Park is a hiker's paradise. Sharing a border with Mozambique, the park is still very wild and unspoiled…

  • Bridal Veil Falls

    Bridal Veil Falls

    1.78 MILES

    The aptly named Bridal Veil Falls drop 50m in a delicate, fanned manner. It's worth a visit for its tranquil sanctuary location where you can swim at the…

  • Tessa's Pool

    Tessa's Pool

    7.43 MILES

    A popular place to visit within the national park is this natural swimming hole. Also here are San rock art paintings, but drop by the Outward Bound…

  • Chimanimani National Reserve

    Chimanimani National Reserve

    29.69 MILES

    The Chimanimani National Reserve, created in 2003, is part of the larger Chimanimani Transfrontier Conservation Area (ACTF). Together with Chimanimani…

  • North Cave

    North Cave

    10.11 MILES

    A 30-minute walk north of the mountain hut, North Cave overlooks a waterfall and opens onto views of the highest peaks. Above the waterfall is a pool,…

  • Mt Binga

    Mt Binga

    11.96 MILES

    The highest point in the Chimanimani Range is the 2437m-high Mt Binga on the Mozambican border, a stiff three-hour climb from the mountain hut site. Carry…

  • Eland Sanctuary

    Eland Sanctuary

    0.93 MILES

    While you'd be very lucky to spot any elands these days, it's still worth the trek up here for splendid views of the mountainous surrounds. It's 4km north…

  • Red Wall Cave

    Red Wall Cave

    10.5 MILES

    One of the national park's more well-known caves, a 40-minute walk from the mountain hut.

