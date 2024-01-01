Monmouth Castle

Southeast Wales

LoginSave

All that remains of Monmouth Castle is a scant section of wall that once enclosed the great hall and the adjoining tower. Despite being the birthplace of a king (Henry V was born here in 1397), it was largely dismantled in the 17th century and the stone used to build Great Castle House next door.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Caerphilly Castle, Caerphilly, Glamorgan, Wales

    Caerphilly Castle

    27.1 MILES

    You could be forgiven for thinking that Caerphilly Castle – with its profusion of towers and crenellations reflected in a duck-filled lake – was a film…

  • Hereford Cathedral

    Hereford Cathedral

    16.74 MILES

    After Welsh marauders torched the original Saxon cathedral, the Norman rulers of Hereford erected a larger, grander cathedral on the same site. The…

  • Morgan Motor Company

    Morgan Motor Company

    27.62 MILES

    Morgan has been handcrafting elegant sports cars since 1909. You can see the mechanics at work on two-hour guided tours of the unassuming shedlike…

  • Gloucester Gloucestershire UK 1st JULY 2019 Iconic and historic Gloucester Cathedral with tourists ; Shutterstock ID 1443426806; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Gloucester Cathedral

    20.51 MILES

    Gloucester’s spectacular cathedral is among the first and finest examples of the English Perpendicular Gothic style. Benedictine monks built a Norman…

  • bow of the SS Great Britain in Bristol harbour, UK; Shutterstock ID 81738850; Your name (First / Last): James Smart; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: LP.com destination image for Akureyri

    Brunel's SS Great Britain

    25.55 MILES

    This mighty, innovative steamship was designed by engineering genius Isambard Kingdom Brunel in 1843. You get to wander the galley, surgeon's quarters and…

  • Tintern Abbey, Wales

    Tintern Abbey

    8.18 MILES

    The haunting riverside ruins of this sprawling monastic complex have inspired poets and artists through the centuries, most notably William Wordsworth,…

  • Chepstow Castle

    Chepstow Castle

    11.77 MILES

    Imposing Chepstow Castle perches atop a limestone cliff overhanging the river, guarding the main river crossing from England into South Wales. It is one…

  • Big Pit National Coal Museum

    Big Pit National Coal Museum

    16.85 MILES

    Fascinating Big Pit provides an opportunity to explore a real coal mine and get a taste of what life was like for the miners who worked here from 1880 to…

View more attractions

Nearby Southeast Wales attractions

1. Castle & Regimental Museum

0.04 MILES

Inside Great Castle House, this volunteer-run regimental museum is a labour of love squeezed into a cupboard-sized space. It traces the history of the…

2. Shire Hall

0.08 MILES

Fronting Agincourt Sq at the north end of Monnow St, this handsome Georgian building was built in 1724 to house sittings of the assizes court. It was here…

3. Nelson Museum & Local History Centre

0.1 MILES

Admiral Horatio Nelson visited Monmouth twice in 1802, officially en route to inspect Pembrokeshire forests for ship timber, though it may have had more…

4. St Mary's Catholic Church

0.17 MILES

In 1793, after the official suppression of the faith was relaxed, St Mary's was the first new Catholic church to be opened in Wales. Even then it needed…

5. Monnow Bridge

0.27 MILES

Monmouth's main drag, such that it is, starts at car-free Monnow Bridge, the UK's only complete example of a medieval fortified bridge. It was built in…

6. St Thomas the Martyr's Church

0.3 MILES

Positioned by the Monnow Bridge, sweet little St Thomas still retains some original features from its founding in around 1180. Inside there's a…

7. Symonds Yat

3.84 MILES

On the northwest edge of the Forest of Dean, squeezed between the River Wye and the towering limestone outcrop known as Symonds Yat Rock, Symonds Yat is a…

8. Symonds Yat Rock

3.89 MILES

Soaring 504m high above Symonds Yat East, this limestone outcrop has outstanding wraparound views of the River Wye and the surrounding countryside. It's a…