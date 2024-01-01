All that remains of Monmouth Castle is a scant section of wall that once enclosed the great hall and the adjoining tower. Despite being the birthplace of a king (Henry V was born here in 1397), it was largely dismantled in the 17th century and the stone used to build Great Castle House next door.
