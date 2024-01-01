Indonesian Embassy

Washington, DC

The Indonesian Embassy sits in the old Walsh-McLean House. Gold-mining magnate Thomas Walsh commissioned the home in 1903. He embedded in the foundation a gold nugget, which has never been found. This also was the costliest house in the city when it was built (not surprising, considering the gold-flecked marble pillars).

