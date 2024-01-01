Historical Levitt Shell, an open-air amphitheater located in Overton Park, Memphis,TN.USA 04/2018 959411286 levitt shell

Levitt Shell

Memphis

A historic band shell and the site of Elvis' first concert in 1954. Today the mod-looking white shell hosts free concerts in summer and fall.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • (GERMANY OUT) Presley, Elvis *08.01.1935-16.08.1977+Saenger, Schauspieler, USA - seine Villa 'Graceland' in Memphis, Tennessee (Innenansicht): goldene Schallplatten umkraenzen ein Elvis-Portrait- Januar 1997 (Photo by Sabine Wolf/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Graceland

    7.06 MILES

    If you only make one stop in Memphis, it should be here: the sublimely kitschy, gloriously bizarre home of the King of Rock and Roll. Though born in…

  • USA, Tennessee, Sun Studio

    Sun Studio

    2.47 MILES

    This dusty storefront is ground zero for American rock and roll. Starting in the early 1950s, Sun's Sam Phillips recorded blues artists such as Howlin'…

  • MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 19: Aja Robertson, 7, looks out the window of the Rosa Parks bus exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum January 19, 2004 in Memphis, Tennessee. The museum's attendance swelled to about 9,500 visitors on Martin Luther King Day. (Photo by Mike Brown/Getty Images)

    National Civil Rights Museum

    3.65 MILES

    Housed partly inside the Lorraine Motel, where Martin Luther King Jr was fatally shot on April 4, 1968, is the gut-wrenching National Civil Rights Museum…

  • MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, May 12, 2015 : The Stax Museum is a replica of Stax recording studio. It celebrates the legacy of Stax Records and its artists as Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding, and many others.; Shutterstock ID 283890692; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Stax Museum of American Soul Music

    2.92 MILES

    Wanna get funky? Head directly to Soulsville, USA, where this 17,000-sq-ft museum sits on the site of the old Stax recording studio. This venerable spot…

  • Memphis, TN, USA - September 24, 2019: Entrance to the Graceland complex featuring sign of Elvis

    Elvis Presley's Memphis

    7.12 MILES

    Graceland's new $45-million, 200,000-sq-ft state-of-the-art entertainment complex is five times the size of the old visitor center. Highlights include…

  • The Memphis Pyramid is an unusual landmark on the city's skyline, but its history is even more interesting

    Memphis Pyramid

    3.31 MILES

    Don't laugh, but the most striking building in Memphis, a 32-story pyramid completed in 1991, is now home to an enormous Bass Pro Shop. Even if you don't…

  • Memphis, TN, USA - August 5, 2015: The redbrick and blue trim Memphis Music Hall of Fame museum building

    Memphis Music Hall of Fame

    3.35 MILES

    It was a long time coming, but Memphis finally has a shrine to its own. This small but well-done museum, the sister gallery to the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul…

  • MEMPHIS - OCTOBER 03: Blues Hall Of Fame in Memphis, Tennessee on October 3, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) 615197808

    Blues Hall of Fame

    3.69 MILES

    Dedicated to Blues Hall of Fame inductees, this intimate and well-done space features a rotating art gallery on the lobby level and a small but well…

View more attractions

Nearby Memphis attractions

1. Brooks Museum of Art

0.08 MILES

At this well-regarded art museum on Overton Park's western fringe, the excellent permanent collection encompasses everything from Renaissance sculpture to…

2. Children's Museum of Memphis

1.76 MILES

Give the kids a chance to let loose and play in, on and with exhibits such as an airplane cockpit or an earthquake 'shake' table at this museum targeted…

3. Sun Studio

2.47 MILES

This dusty storefront is ground zero for American rock and roll. Starting in the early 1950s, Sun's Sam Phillips recorded blues artists such as Howlin'…

4. Stax Museum of American Soul Music

2.92 MILES

Wanna get funky? Head directly to Soulsville, USA, where this 17,000-sq-ft museum sits on the site of the old Stax recording studio. This venerable spot…

6. WC Handy House Museum

3.13 MILES

On the corner of 4th St, this shotgun shack once belonged to the composer called the 'father of the blues.' He was the first to transpose the 12 bars and…

7. Withers Collection Museum

3.17 MILES

Featuring content culled from a 1.8-million-strong photo archive, this museum and gallery pays tribute to the work of famed African American…

8. Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum

3.29 MILES

This Smithsonian museum, next to FedEx Forum, examines how African American and white music mingled in the Mississippi Delta to create the modern rock and…