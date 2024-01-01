A restored old steam locomotive, boxcar and caboose sit on a narrow-gauge bridge crossing the Cimarron River, the last piece of railroad infrastructure from the Denver and Rio Grande Narrow Gauge Railroad. The exhibit is within the Curecanti National Recreation Area, about 20 miles east of Montrose.
Cimarron Railroad Exhibit
Southwest Colorado
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.29 MILES
One of the few American museums dedicated to one tribe. The Ute are the traditional people of western Colorado. The museum is situated on a homestead that…
14.56 MILES
On display are a staggering number of pieces from the 1880s to the 1930s. There’s a re-created Old West town replete with storefronts, a saloon, drugstore…
23.4 MILES
Ridgway was the birthplace of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad, a narrow-gauge rail line that connected to Durango with the ‘Galloping Goose,’ a kind of…
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
11.19 MILES
This 32,950-acre park is a black canyon so sheer, deep and narrow, sunlight only touches the canyon floor when the sun is directly overhead. The intense…
Montrose County Historical Museum
18.01 MILES
Installed in the old Denver and Rio Grande Railroad Depot, this interesting museum has a vast collection of pioneer-era furniture and memorabilia. There…
17.8 MILES
The Bryant Building was erected in 1890. To its west and east are the 1908 SH Nye Building and the 1906 Thomas Hotel – all handsome brick edifices of the…
17.81 MILES
The Lott's Hotel building has been standing here since 1883. It's the oldest grand building in Montrose.
