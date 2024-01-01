Cimarron Railroad Exhibit

Southwest Colorado

A restored old steam locomotive, boxcar and caboose sit on a narrow-gauge bridge crossing the Cimarron River, the last piece of railroad infrastructure from the Denver and Rio Grande Narrow Gauge Railroad. The exhibit is within the Curecanti National Recreation Area, about 20 miles east of Montrose.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Moonlight on Indian Tepee at Ute Indian Museum, Montrose, Colorado.

    Ute Indian Museum

    17.29 MILES

    One of the few American museums dedicated to one tribe. The Ute are the traditional people of western Colorado. The museum is situated on a homestead that…

  • Museum of the Mountain West

    Museum of the Mountain West

    14.56 MILES

    On display are a staggering number of pieces from the 1880s to the 1930s. There’s a re-created Old West town replete with storefronts, a saloon, drugstore…

  • Ridgway Railroad Museum

    Ridgway Railroad Museum

    23.4 MILES

    Ridgway was the birthplace of the Rio Grande Southern Railroad, a narrow-gauge rail line that connected to Durango with the ‘Galloping Goose,’ a kind of…

  • Montrose County Historical Museum

    Montrose County Historical Museum

    18.01 MILES

    Installed in the old Denver and Rio Grande Railroad Depot, this interesting museum has a vast collection of pioneer-era furniture and memorabilia. There…

  • Bryant Building

    Bryant Building

    17.8 MILES

    The Bryant Building was erected in 1890. To its west and east are the 1908 SH Nye Building and the 1906 Thomas Hotel – all handsome brick edifices of the…

  • Lott's Hotel

    Lott's Hotel

    17.81 MILES

    The Lott's Hotel building has been standing here since 1883. It's the oldest grand building in Montrose.

