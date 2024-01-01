Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove

Central Coast

Numbers have been dwindling but, for now, thousands of black-and-orange monarch butterflies still make their winter home in this eucalyptus grove just south of the North Beach Campground. Look closely: the dense clusters in the treetops might easily be mistaken for leaves. To learn more, study the information boards or join a free docent tour daily at 11am and 2pm.

