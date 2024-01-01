Lara Plajı

Antalya

South of the centre, Lara is sandier than Konyaaltı to the west. Dolmuşes run here down Atatürk and Fevzi Çakmak Caddesis.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Narrow street in Antalya old town, Kaleici.

    Kaleiçi

    8.72 MILES

    Antalya's historic district is a sight in itself and you could happily spend half a day strolling the narrow lanes here while admiring the mix of finely…

  • Woman photographing statue of Tyche (Fortuna).

    Antalya Museum

    10 MILES

    Do not miss this comprehensive museum with exhibitions covering everything from the Stone and Bronze Ages to Byzantium. The Hall of Regional Excavations…

  • Aspendos

    Aspendos

    17.95 MILES

    People come in droves to this ancient site near the modern-day village of Belkıs for one reason: to view the awesome theatre, considered the best…

  • Frieze with Medusa heads, Temple of Apollo (Apollon).

    Temples of Apollo & Athena

    29.94 MILES

    This compact site is one of the most romantic on the Mediterranean coast. Apollo and Athena were Side's deities, although Apollo eventually became more…

  • Termessos

    Termessos

    23.53 MILES

    Hidden high in a rugged mountain valley, 34km northwest of Antalya, lies the ruined but still massive ancient city of Termessos. Neither Greek nor Lycian,…

  • Perge

    Perge

    7.3 MILES

    Some 17km east of Antalya, Perge was one of the most important towns of ancient Pamphylia. Inside the site, walk through the massive Roman Gate with its…

  • Turkey, Antalya, Yivli Minare mosque

    Yivli Minare

    8.78 MILES

    This handsome and distinctive 'fluted' minaret, erected by Seljuk Sultan Aladdin Keykubad I in the early 13th century, is Antalya's symbol. The adjacent…

  • Antalya, Turkey

    Hadrian's Gate

    8.56 MILES

    Commonly known as Üçkapılar (the 'Three Gates') in Antalya, the monumental Hadrian's Gate was erected for the Roman emperor's visit to Antalya in AD 130…

