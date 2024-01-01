Kendirli KiIisesi

Wedged between modern buildings, this church was constructed by French priests with the help of Napoleon III in 1860. A closer inspection of the building reveals eye-catching black-and-white medallions. In 2019 it was undergoing restoration work, which was scheduled to finish by mid-2020 so it should be looking spiffy by the time you pull through town.
