Kendirli KiIisesi

Gaziantep

Wedged between modern buildings, this church was constructed by French priests with the help of Napoleon III in 1860. A closer inspection of the building reveals eye-catching black-and-white medallions. In 2019 it was undergoing restoration work, which was scheduled to finish by mid-2020 so it should be looking spiffy by the time you pull through town.

  • GAZIANTEP (ZEUGMA), TURKEY - APRIL 20, 2018: Zeugma Mosaic Museum; Shutterstock ID 1815031094; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: POI; your: Erin Lenczycki 1815031094

    Gaziantep Zeugma Mosaic Museum

    1.02 MILES

    This museum does a stellar job of displaying one of the world's most important mosaic collections, most of which was unearthed at the Roman site of Belkıs…

  • Bakırcılar Çarşısı

    Bakırcılar Çarşısı

    0.59 MILES

    Gaziantep's labyrinthine bazaar stretches between Hamdi Kutler Caddesi and Kundaracılar Çarşısı Sokak. There are a couple of entrances so just dive in and…

  • Gaziantep Archaeological Museum

    Gaziantep Archaeological Museum

    0.45 MILES

    Gaziantep's archaeological museum houses a solid collection that sweeps from prehistoric fossils right up to the Byzantine era, but really comes alive in…

  • Kurtuluş Cami

    Kurtuluş Cami

    0.16 MILES

    Initially constructed as an Armenian cathedral in 1892, this impressive building features alternating black-and-white stone banding both on the facade and…

  • Hasan Süzer Ethnography Museum

    Hasan Süzer Ethnography Museum

    0.1 MILES

    This 200-year-old stone house features a central hayat (courtyard) patterned with light and dark stones. Rooms on the ground floor were for service; those…

  • Hamam Museum

    Hamam Museum

    0.45 MILES

    One of the most interesting of Gaziantep's cache of small, speciality museums, this museum is dedicated to the history and culture of the Turkish bath…

  • Zincirli Bedesten

    Zincirli Bedesten

    0.54 MILES

    Restored to its former glory (having been destroyed by fire in the 1950s), this vaulted-ceiling bedesten (warehouse) now houses tourist-orientated stores…

  • Belkıs-Zeugma

    Belkıs-Zeugma

    27.35 MILES

    Belkıs-Zeugma was founded by one of Alexander the Great's generals around 300 BC. It had its golden age with the Romans, and later became a major trading…

