Gaziantep

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Traditional Gaziantep houses

Getty Images

Overview

There's one Turkish word you should learn before visiting Gaziantep: fıstık (pistachio). This fast-paced and epicurean city has around 180 pastry shops producing the world's best pistachio baklava. Other culinary treats are also on offer for adventurous foodie travellers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • GAZIANTEP (ZEUGMA), TURKEY - APRIL 20, 2018: Zeugma Mosaic Museum; Shutterstock ID 1815031094; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: POI; your: Erin Lenczycki 1815031094

    Gaziantep Zeugma Mosaic Museum

    Gaziantep

    This museum does a stellar job of displaying one of the world's most important mosaic collections, most of which was unearthed at the Roman site of Belkıs…

  • Bakırcılar Çarşısı

    Bakırcılar Çarşısı

    Gaziantep

    Gaziantep's labyrinthine bazaar stretches between Hamdi Kutler Caddesi and Kundaracılar Çarşısı Sokak. There are a couple of entrances so just dive in and…

  • Belkıs-Zeugma

    Belkıs-Zeugma

    Gaziantep

    Belkıs-Zeugma was founded by one of Alexander the Great's generals around 300 BC. It had its golden age with the Romans, and later became a major trading…

  • Gaziantep Castle

    Gaziantep Castle

    Gaziantep

    Thought to have been constructed by the Romans, the citadel was restored by Emperor Justinian in the 6th century and rebuilt extensively by the Seljuks in…

  • Gaziantep Archaeological Museum

    Gaziantep Archaeological Museum

    Gaziantep

    Gaziantep's archaeological museum houses a solid collection that sweeps from prehistoric fossils right up to the Byzantine era, but really comes alive in…

  • Kurtuluş Cami

    Kurtuluş Cami

    Gaziantep

    Initially constructed as an Armenian cathedral in 1892, this impressive building features alternating black-and-white stone banding both on the facade and…

  • Hasan Süzer Ethnography Museum

    Hasan Süzer Ethnography Museum

    Gaziantep

    This 200-year-old stone house features a central hayat (courtyard) patterned with light and dark stones. Rooms on the ground floor were for service; those…

  • Mevlevihane Vakıf Müzesi

    Mevlevihane Vakıf Müzesi

    Gaziantep

    This small museum is tucked within the courtyard of the Tekke Cami and once functioned as the mosque's dervish lodge. Its exhibits focus on the history of…

View more attractions

Plan with a local