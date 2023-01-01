Gaziantep Archaeological Museum

Gaziantep's archaeological museum houses a solid collection that sweeps from prehistoric fossils right up to the Byzantine era, but really comes alive in the rooms devoted to the late-Hittite local sites of Karkamış (ancient Carchemish) and Zincirli. Upstairs, don't miss the beautiful stele depicting King Antiochus (of Nemrut Dağı fame) shaking hands with the god Mithra. Information panels here are excellent and contain a wealth of knowledge on local archaeological sites and history.