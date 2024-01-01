This 15th-century mosque has been finely restored. Of particular note, it has an interesting baroque-style mihrab (niche indicating the direction of Mecca).
Alaüddevle Cami
Gaziantep
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Gaziantep Zeugma Mosaic Museum
0.81 MILES
This museum does a stellar job of displaying one of the world's most important mosaic collections, most of which was unearthed at the Roman site of Belkıs…
0.11 MILES
Gaziantep's labyrinthine bazaar stretches between Hamdi Kutler Caddesi and Kundaracılar Çarşısı Sokak. There are a couple of entrances so just dive in and…
Gaziantep Archaeological Museum
0.48 MILES
Gaziantep's archaeological museum houses a solid collection that sweeps from prehistoric fossils right up to the Byzantine era, but really comes alive in…
0.5 MILES
Initially constructed as an Armenian cathedral in 1892, this impressive building features alternating black-and-white stone banding both on the facade and…
Hasan Süzer Ethnography Museum
0.4 MILES
This 200-year-old stone house features a central hayat (courtyard) patterned with light and dark stones. Rooms on the ground floor were for service; those…
0.23 MILES
One of the most interesting of Gaziantep's cache of small, speciality museums, this museum is dedicated to the history and culture of the Turkish bath…
0.05 MILES
Restored to its former glory (having been destroyed by fire in the 1950s), this vaulted-ceiling bedesten (warehouse) now houses tourist-orientated stores…
26.86 MILES
Belkıs-Zeugma was founded by one of Alexander the Great's generals around 300 BC. It had its golden age with the Romans, and later became a major trading…
Nearby Gaziantep attractions
0.05 MILES
Restored to its former glory (having been destroyed by fire in the 1950s), this vaulted-ceiling bedesten (warehouse) now houses tourist-orientated stores…
0.11 MILES
Gaziantep's labyrinthine bazaar stretches between Hamdi Kutler Caddesi and Kundaracılar Çarşısı Sokak. There are a couple of entrances so just dive in and…
3. Emine Göğüş Culinary Museum
0.21 MILES
This small museum provides both information and inspiration for exploring Gaziantep's unique culinary traditions. English-language translations are key…
4. Gaziantep Defence & Heroism Panoramic Museum
0.23 MILES
This small museum, tucked into the walls of the castle, remembers the 1920 defence of the city against the French.
0.23 MILES
One of the most interesting of Gaziantep's cache of small, speciality museums, this museum is dedicated to the history and culture of the Turkish bath…
0.25 MILES
This small museum is tucked within the courtyard of the Tekke Cami and once functioned as the mosque's dervish lodge. Its exhibits focus on the history of…
0.25 MILES
Thought to have been constructed by the Romans, the citadel was restored by Emperor Justinian in the 6th century and rebuilt extensively by the Seljuks in…
8. Hasan Süzer Ethnography Museum
0.4 MILES
This 200-year-old stone house features a central hayat (courtyard) patterned with light and dark stones. Rooms on the ground floor were for service; those…