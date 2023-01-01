Belkıs-Zeugma was founded by one of Alexander the Great's generals around 300 BC. It had its golden age with the Romans, and later became a major trading station along the Silk Road. Much of the city remnants disappeared under the waters of the Birecik Dam. A modern pavilion on the shores of the dam shelters the remains of the Roman villas of Dionysos and Danae. Kitchens, latrines and spacious rooms are all evident.

To see Belkıs-Zeugma's beautiful and well-preserved mosaics – rescued before the dam waters submerged them forever – head to Gaziantep's Zeugma Mosaic Museum.

Belkıs-Zeugma is about 50km from Gaziantep and 8km east of Nizip, off the main road to Şanlıurfa. (It's signposted from the village of Dutlu.) There is no public transport on this route.