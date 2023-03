This small museum is tucked within the courtyard of the Tekke Cami and once functioned as the mosque's dervish lodge. Its exhibits focus on the history of the Mevlevi Sufi dervish order and feature dervish clothing, religious manuscripts and carpets that once adorned the floors of mosques.

Duck into the arched entrance of the Tekke Cami (half hidden between stall fronts) to find it.