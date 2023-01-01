Gaziantep Castle

Thought to have been constructed by the Romans, the citadel was restored by Emperor Justinian in the 6th century and rebuilt extensively by the Seljuks in the 12th and 13th centuries. Inside the fortifications a boardwalk trails between the scant remnants of hamams and kitchens (little more than the foundations remains). On the way up the castle stairs is the Gaziantep Defence & Heroism Panoramic Museum, a tribute to the fighters who defended the city against the French in 1920.