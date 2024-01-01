Kültür Parkı

Bursa

With its fine lawns and flower beds, tea gardens, playgrounds and a lake where you can hire pedal boats, leafy Kültür Parkı is a good place for travelling families to let the kids run free after pounding Bursa's crowded streets. The Archaeology Museum is also inside the park grounds.

Nearby Bursa attractions

2. Archaeology Museum

0.2 MILES

This museum's small collection ranges from beautiful Roman pottery and figurines to stone tools and artefacts dating back to the Paleolithic era.

3. Ottoman House Museum

0.2 MILES

This restored 17th-century house has a beautiful exterior and a few Ottoman dioramas inside.

4. Muradiye Medresesi

0.23 MILES

The bulky 15th-century Muradiye Medresesi is part of the Muradiye Complex. During the mid-20th century the building was used as a medical centre for…

5. Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Cami

0.24 MILES

The Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Cami (1426) imitates the painted decorations of Yeşil Cami, another of Bursa's great Ottoman mosques, and features an…

7. Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Hamamı

0.25 MILES

The 15th-century Sultan Murat II Hamamı was once where medrese (seminary) students bathed. It is now a government building. It's part of the Muradiye…

