With its fine lawns and flower beds, tea gardens, playgrounds and a lake where you can hire pedal boats, leafy Kültür Parkı is a good place for travelling families to let the kids run free after pounding Bursa's crowded streets. The Archaeology Museum is also inside the park grounds.
1.74 MILES
Built for Mehmet I, the Yeşil (Green) Cami was completed in 1422 and represents a departure from the previous, Persian-influenced Seljuk architecture that…
0.24 MILES
This Ottoman-era complex incorporates a stately medrese (seminary; 1426) and the equally handsome Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Cami, also built in 1426, but…
1.1 MILES
This enormous Seljuk-style mosque (1399) is central Bursa's dominating feature. Sultan Beyazıt I built it in a monumental compromise – having pledged to…
2.56 MILES
The 8.2km Uludağ Teleferik is the world's longest cable car. The cable car travels from its lowest station Teferrüç (236m) to Oteller (1810m), where…
0.26 MILES
Muradiye cemetery's 12 tombs (dating from the 15th and 16th centuries) include the sparsely decorated tomb of Sultan Murat II (r 1421–51) along with the…
2.08 MILES
An early Ottoman mosque, the 14th-century Emir Sultan Cami was named for Sultan Beyazıt I's son-in-law and adviser, a Persian scholar-dervish. Today's…
0.88 MILES
Some ramparts and walls still survive on the steep cliff that is the site of Bursa's citadel and its oldest neighbourhood, Tophane. Walk up Orhan Gazi …
1.09 MILES
Bursa's sprawling Kapalı Çarşı (Covered Market) complex is made up of several historic buildings strung out along Kapalı Çarşı Caddesi, the market's main…
1. Ulumay Museum of Ottoman Folk Costumes & Jewellery
0.19 MILES
Originally the Sair Ahmet Paşa medrese (seminary; 1475), this museum exhibits around 70 costumes and more than 350 different pieces of jewellery.
0.2 MILES
This museum's small collection ranges from beautiful Roman pottery and figurines to stone tools and artefacts dating back to the Paleolithic era.
0.2 MILES
This restored 17th-century house has a beautiful exterior and a few Ottoman dioramas inside.
0.23 MILES
The bulky 15th-century Muradiye Medresesi is part of the Muradiye Complex. During the mid-20th century the building was used as a medical centre for…
5. Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Cami
0.24 MILES
The Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Cami (1426) imitates the painted decorations of Yeşil Cami, another of Bursa's great Ottoman mosques, and features an…
0.24 MILES
7. Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Hamamı
0.25 MILES
The 15th-century Sultan Murat II Hamamı was once where medrese (seminary) students bathed. It is now a government building. It's part of the Muradiye…
0.26 MILES
