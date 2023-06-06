Bursa

Historical Turkish houses near Bursa Citadel

Overview

Modern, industrial Bursa is built around the mosques, mausoleums and other sites from its incarnation as first Ottoman capital. Despite being built-up and somewhat chaotic, its durable Ottoman core and abundant parks keep it remarkably placid in places. For some fresh air after pounding the markets, the soaring peaks of Mt Uludağ (Turkey's premier ski resort) are nearby, with Çekirge's thermal hamams en route.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Green mosque (yesil camii) in Bursa, Turkey.

    Yeşil Cami

    Bursa

    Built for Mehmet I, the Yeşil (Green) Cami was completed in 1422 and represents a departure from the previous, Persian-influenced Seljuk architecture that…

  • Muradiye Complex

    Muradiye Complex

    Bursa

    This Ottoman-era complex incorporates a stately medrese (seminary; 1426) and the equally handsome Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Cami, also built in 1426, but…

  • Ulu Camii in Bursa, Turkey.

    Ulu Cami

    Bursa

    This enormous Seljuk-style mosque (1399) is central Bursa's dominating feature. Sultan Beyazıt I built it in a monumental compromise – having pledged to…

  • Emir Sultan Cami

    Emir Sultan Cami

    Bursa

    An early Ottoman mosque, the 14th-century Emir Sultan Cami was named for Sultan Beyazıt I's son-in-law and adviser, a Persian scholar-dervish. Today's…

  • Bursa Citadel

    Bursa Citadel

    Bursa

    Some ramparts and walls still survive on the steep cliff that is the site of Bursa's citadel and its oldest neighbourhood, Tophane. Walk up Orhan Gazi …

  • Kapalı Çarşı

    Kapalı Çarşı

    Bursa

    Bursa's sprawling Kapalı Çarşı (Covered Market) complex is made up of several historic buildings strung out along Kapalı Çarşı Caddesi, the market's main…

  • Yeşil Türbe

    Yeşil Türbe

    Bursa

    The mausoleum of 5th Ottoman sultan Mehmed I Çelebi (and several of his children) stands in a cypress-trimmed park opposite the Yeşil Cami. During his…

  • Muradiye Tombs

    Muradiye Tombs

    Bursa

    Muradiye cemetery's 12 tombs (dating from the 15th and 16th centuries) include the sparsely decorated tomb of Sultan Murat II (r 1421–51) along with the…

