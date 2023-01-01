This enormous Seljuk-style mosque (1399) is central Bursa's dominating feature. Sultan Beyazıt I built it in a monumental compromise – having pledged to build 20 mosques after defeating the Crusaders in the Battle of Nicopolis, he settled for one mosque with 20 small domes. Two massive minarets augment the domes, while the giant square pillars and portals within are similarly impressive. The minber (pulpit) boasts fine wood carvings, and the walls feature intricate calligraphy.