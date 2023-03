Bursa's sprawling Kapalı Çarşı (Covered Market) complex is made up of several historic buildings strung out along Kapalı Çarşı Caddesi, the market's main thoroughfare.

They include the 14th-century Bedesten, built by Sultan Beyazıt I (reconstructed after an 1855 earthquake), and the Eski Aynalı Çarşı, which began its life as the Orhanbey Hamamı in 1335. Note its domed ceiling with skylights. Several shops in the Eski Aynalı Çarşı sell traditional handicrafts including Karagöz shadow puppets.