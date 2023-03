The mausoleum of 5th Ottoman sultan Mehmed I Çelebi (and several of his children) stands in a cypress-trimmed park opposite the Yeşil Cami. During his short rule (1413–21), he reunited a fractured empire following the Mongols' 1402 invasion. Despite its name, the türbe (tomb) is not green; it has blue Kütahya tiles outside that post-date the 1855 earthquake. The structure has a sublime, simple beauty, the original interior tiles exemplifying 15th-century decor.