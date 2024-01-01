This lively museum, very popular with local families, chronicles Bursa's history from the earliest sultans, their military campaigns and their ornate firearms to more recent characters such as Tarzan impersonator Ali Atay. It includes a mock-up of a traditional handicrafts bazaar. Information boards are only in Turkish.
Bursa City Museum
Bursa
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.41 MILES
Built for Mehmet I, the Yeşil (Green) Cami was completed in 1422 and represents a departure from the previous, Persian-influenced Seljuk architecture that…
1.21 MILES
This Ottoman-era complex incorporates a stately medrese (seminary; 1426) and the equally handsome Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Cami, also built in 1426, but…
0.28 MILES
This enormous Seljuk-style mosque (1399) is central Bursa's dominating feature. Sultan Beyazıt I built it in a monumental compromise – having pledged to…
1.18 MILES
The 8.2km Uludağ Teleferik is the world's longest cable car. The cable car travels from its lowest station Teferrüç (236m) to Oteller (1810m), where…
1.23 MILES
Muradiye cemetery's 12 tombs (dating from the 15th and 16th centuries) include the sparsely decorated tomb of Sultan Murat II (r 1421–51) along with the…
0.77 MILES
An early Ottoman mosque, the 14th-century Emir Sultan Cami was named for Sultan Beyazıt I's son-in-law and adviser, a Persian scholar-dervish. Today's…
0.52 MILES
Some ramparts and walls still survive on the steep cliff that is the site of Bursa's citadel and its oldest neighbourhood, Tophane. Walk up Orhan Gazi …
0.29 MILES
Bursa's sprawling Kapalı Çarşı (Covered Market) complex is made up of several historic buildings strung out along Kapalı Çarşı Caddesi, the market's main…
Nearby Bursa attractions
0.02 MILES
Central Cumhuriyet Alanı (Republic Sq) is also called Heykel (statue) after this large Atatürk monument.
0.04 MILES
The Bursa Valılıǧı is a convenient landmark on Cumhuriyet Alanı (Republic Sq).
0.05 MILES
This 15th-century mosque is located just behind Cumhuriyet Alanı (Republic Sq).
0.06 MILES
Stately theatre named after Ahmet Vefik Pasa (1823–1891), a Greek-Ottoman statesman who was briefly (for four months in 1878) the Grand Vizier of the…
0.08 MILES
One of Bursa's historic mosques, just south off Atatürk Caddesi.
0.16 MILES
The stately Eski Belediye stands between Atatürk Caddesi and Bursa's flower markets.
0.18 MILES
Orhan Gazi Cami is centrally located near Bursa's sprawling central markets.
0.2 MILES
The finely restored Koza Han, with its leafy inner courtyard filled with cafes, is the most popular place to break your market explorations. The…