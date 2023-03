Muradiye cemetery's 12 tombs (dating from the 15th and 16th centuries) include the sparsely decorated tomb of Sultan Murat II (r 1421–51) along with the ornate tombs, featuring beautiful İznik tiles, of 11 of his descendants. Murat did the hard work, annexing territories from enemy states during his reign, setting the scene for his son Mehmet II, who would go on to capture Constantinople.