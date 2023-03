The 8.2km Uludağ Teleferik is the world's longest cable car. The cable car travels from its lowest station Teferrüç (236m) to Oteller (1810m), where Uludağ's hotels and snow-sports infrastructure are located. Along the way at Sarıalan (1635m) passengers can disembark for its teahouses as well as walking trails. The cable car cabins take eight people and the full ascent to Oteller takes 22 minutes.