Yıldırım Beyazıt Cami

This twin-domed mosque (1395), also referred to as just Beyazıt Cami, was built by Mehmed I Çelebi's father, Sultan Beyazıt I. It houses the tombs of Yıldırım Beyazıt (Thunderbolt Beyazıt), as the sultan was known, and his other son, İsa. Its adjoining medrese (seminary) is now a medical centre.