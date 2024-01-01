Yıldırım Beyazıt Cami

Bursa

This twin-domed mosque (1395), also referred to as just Beyazıt Cami, was built by Mehmed I Çelebi's father, Sultan Beyazıt I. It houses the tombs of Yıldırım Beyazıt (Thunderbolt Beyazıt), as the sultan was known, and his other son, İsa. Its adjoining medrese (seminary) is now a medical centre.

  • Green mosque (yesil camii) in Bursa, Turkey.

    Yeşil Cami

    0.58 MILES

    Built for Mehmet I, the Yeşil (Green) Cami was completed in 1422 and represents a departure from the previous, Persian-influenced Seljuk architecture that…

  • Muradiye Complex

    Muradiye Complex

    1.9 MILES

    This Ottoman-era complex incorporates a stately medrese (seminary; 1426) and the equally handsome Sultan Murat II (Muradiye) Cami, also built in 1426, but…

  • Ulu Camii in Bursa, Turkey.

    Ulu Cami

    1.12 MILES

    This enormous Seljuk-style mosque (1399) is central Bursa's dominating feature. Sultan Beyazıt I built it in a monumental compromise – having pledged to…

  • Uludağ Teleferik

    Uludağ Teleferik

    1.13 MILES

    The 8.2km Uludağ Teleferik is the world's longest cable car. The cable car travels from its lowest station Teferrüç (236m) to Oteller (1810m), where…

  • Muradiye Tombs

    Muradiye Tombs

    1.94 MILES

    Muradiye cemetery's 12 tombs (dating from the 15th and 16th centuries) include the sparsely decorated tomb of Sultan Murat II (r 1421–51) along with the…

  • Emir Sultan Cami

    Emir Sultan Cami

    0.45 MILES

    An early Ottoman mosque, the 14th-century Emir Sultan Cami was named for Sultan Beyazıt I's son-in-law and adviser, a Persian scholar-dervish. Today's…

  • Bursa Citadel

    Bursa Citadel

    1.31 MILES

    Some ramparts and walls still survive on the steep cliff that is the site of Bursa's citadel and its oldest neighbourhood, Tophane. Walk up Orhan Gazi …

  • Kapalı Çarşı

    Kapalı Çarşı

    1.09 MILES

    Bursa's sprawling Kapalı Çarşı (Covered Market) complex is made up of several historic buildings strung out along Kapalı Çarşı Caddesi, the market's main…

