Located in Çanakkale's old town, and built by Tavil Ahmet Ağa in 1884. Open to Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Adjacent is an atmospheric Muslim cemetery.
Yalı Camii
Çanakkale
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.55 MILES
The Museum of Troy's rust-coloured cube, rising from sunbaked earth, is a spectacular multi-floor showcase of the archeological layers of the historic…
1.1 MILES
Reopened in 2019 as a museum focussing on Ottoman and maritime history, this sprawling castle was originally built by Mehmet the Conqueror in 1452 and…
15.75 MILES
If you come to Troy expecting a rebuilt ancient city along the lines of Ephesus, you'll be disappointed. The site resembles an overgrown archaeological…
Gallipoli Campaign Historic Site
5.45 MILES
Set within the 33,500 hectares of the Gallipoli Peninsula, this historic site protects the cemeteries and battlefields of the Anzac campaign. There are…
8.22 MILES
Lone Pine is perhaps the most moving of all the Anzac cemeteries. Australian forces captured the Turkish positions here on the afternoon of 6 August 1915…
Chunuk Bair New Zealand Cemetery & Memorial
8.68 MILES
Chunuk Bair (Conk Bayiri in Turkish) was the first objective of the Allied landing in April 1915, and is now the site of of this cemetery and memorial,…
8.69 MILES
On the morning of 7 August 1915, the 8th (Victorian) and 10th (Western Australian) Regiments of the third Light Horse Brigade vaulted out of their…
8.59 MILES
Initial Anzac landing site on the ill-fated morning of 25 April 1915.
Nearby Çanakkale attractions
0.03 MILES
The lives of Çanakkale's residents since Ottoman times are the focus of this small museum, which has drawn on oral histories for the content of many of…
2. Dardanelles Straits Naval Command Museum
0.06 MILES
At the southern end of the kordon (waterfront promenade), a park lies dotted with guns, cannons and military artefacts. Near the park entrance is this…
0.1 MILES
The five-storey Ottoman saat kulesi (clock tower) near the harbour was built in 1897. It was paid for by an Italian consul and Çanakkale merchant who left…
0.1 MILES
Board the replica of the Nusrat mine-layer, which played a significant role in the Çanakkale Naval Victory. Admission is included in the ticket for the…
0.18 MILES
This compact castle was built by order of Mehmet the Conqueror in 1452, and is now a small military museum containing exhibits on the Gallipoli battles…
0.2 MILES
Located right on Çanakkale's waterfront, this compact installation combines black and white battle footage and contemporary interviews to tell the story…
0.26 MILES
Built by Sultan Abdül Hamit II in 1892 and open to Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Look for the wooden ceiling crafted to look like the rays of the sun.
0.26 MILES
Housed in a 19th-century former school in the old town, this library opposite the Tıflı Camii was the bequest of the late Manfred Osman Korfmann (1945…