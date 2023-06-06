Shop
If you thought Çanakkale was worth visiting only as a launching point for Gallipoli's battlefields, think again. The presence of the highly regarded Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University endows this small city with a sizeable student population that loves nothing more than to eat, drink and party in the atmospheric cobbled lanes around the saat kulesi (clock tower; 1897) and along the sweeping kordon (waterfront promenade). Joining their revelries is a highlight of any visit.
Dardanelles Straits Naval Command Museum
Çanakkale
At the southern end of the kordon (waterfront promenade), a park lies dotted with guns, cannons and military artefacts. Near the park entrance is this…
Çanakkale
Located right on Çanakkale's waterfront, this compact installation combines black and white battle footage and contemporary interviews to tell the story…
Çanakkale
Wolfgang Petersen's 2004 movie Troy had a big impact on the Çanakkale region, including boosting visitor numbers to the archaeological site and endowing…
Çanakkale
The lives of Çanakkale's residents since Ottoman times are the focus of this small museum, which has drawn on oral histories for the content of many of…
Çanakkale
Housed in a 19th-century former school in the old town, this library opposite the Tıflı Camii was the bequest of the late Manfred Osman Korfmann (1945…
Çanakkale
This compact castle was built by order of Mehmet the Conqueror in 1452, and is now a small military museum containing exhibits on the Gallipoli battles…
Çanakkale
The five-storey Ottoman saat kulesi (clock tower) near the harbour was built in 1897. It was paid for by an Italian consul and Çanakkale merchant who left…
Çanakkale
Board the replica of the Nusrat mine-layer, which played a significant role in the Çanakkale Naval Victory. Admission is included in the ticket for the…