Trojan Horse

Çanakkale

Wolfgang Petersen's 2004 movie Troy had a big impact on the Çanakkale region, including boosting visitor numbers to the archaeological site and endowing the northern stretch of the waterfront promenade with this wooden horse, which was used in the film shoot. There are information displays and a model of the ancient city underneath.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of Troy

    Museum of Troy

    15.89 MILES

    The Museum of Troy's rust-coloured cube, rising from sunbaked earth, is a spectacular multi-floor showcase of the archeological layers of the historic…

  • Kilitbahir Castle Museum

    Kilitbahir Castle Museum

    1.4 MILES

    Reopened in 2019 as a museum focussing on Ottoman and maritime history, this sprawling castle was originally built by Mehmet the Conqueror in 1452 and…

  • Roman Theatre, Troy IX, Archaeological site of ancient Troy (UNESCO World Heritage List, 1998), Hisarlik, Turkey

    Ruins of Troy

    16.1 MILES

    If you come to Troy expecting a rebuilt ancient city along the lines of Ephesus, you'll be disappointed. The site resembles an overgrown archaeological…

  • Gallipoli Campaign Historic Site

    Gallipoli Campaign Historic Site

    5.68 MILES

    Set within the 33,500 hectares of the Gallipoli Peninsula, this historic site protects the cemeteries and battlefields of the Anzac campaign. There are…

  • Lone Pine Cemetery

    Lone Pine Cemetery

    8.26 MILES

    Lone Pine is perhaps the most moving of all the Anzac cemeteries. Australian forces captured the Turkish positions here on the afternoon of 6 August 1915…

  • Nek

    Nek

    8.7 MILES

    On the morning of 7 August 1915, the 8th (Victorian) and 10th (Western Australian) Regiments of the third Light Horse Brigade vaulted out of their…

Nearby Çanakkale attractions

1. Çanakkale'nin Evlatları

0.15 MILES

Located right on Çanakkale's waterfront, this compact installation combines black and white battle footage and contemporary interviews to tell the story…

2. Clock Tower

0.26 MILES

The five-storey Ottoman saat kulesi (clock tower) near the harbour was built in 1897. It was paid for by an Italian consul and Çanakkale merchant who left…

3. Yalı Camii

0.36 MILES

Located in Çanakkale's old town, and built by Tavil Ahmet Ağa in 1884. Open to Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Adjacent is an atmospheric Muslim cemetery.

4. Kent Müzesi

0.36 MILES

The lives of Çanakkale's residents since Ottoman times are the focus of this small museum, which has drawn on oral histories for the content of many of…

6. Nusrat Mine-Layer

0.45 MILES

Board the replica of the Nusrat mine-layer, which played a significant role in the Çanakkale Naval Victory. Admission is included in the ticket for the…

7. Tıflı Camii

0.45 MILES

Built by Sultan Abdül Hamit II in 1892 and open to Muslims and non-Muslims alike. Look for the wooden ceiling crafted to look like the rays of the sun.

8. Korfmann Library

0.47 MILES

Housed in a 19th-century former school in the old town, this library opposite the Tıflı Camii was the bequest of the late Manfred Osman Korfmann (1945…