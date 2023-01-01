At the southern end of the kordon (waterfront promenade), a park lies dotted with guns, cannons and military artefacts. Near the park entrance is this small military museum containing exhibits on the Gallipoli battles and some war relics. Museum ticket-holders can also board the replica of the Nusrat mine-layer, which played a significant role in the Çanakkale Naval Victory, and visit Çimenlik Kalesi (built by order of Mehmet the Conqueror in 1452) located behind the park.
Dardanelles Straits Naval Command Museum
Çanakkale
