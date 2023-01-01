Kilitbahir Castle Museum

Reopened in 2019 as a museum focussing on Ottoman and maritime history, this sprawling castle was originally built by Mehmet the Conqueror in 1452 and given a grand seven-storey interior tower a century later by Süleyman the Magnificent. It and Çimenlik Kalesi in Çanakkale ensured the Ottomans retained control of the Dardenelles. Don't miss ascending the interior tower for views of the storied waterway. A studio with VR headsets allows less mobile travellers to still experience the castle's interior and exhibitions.