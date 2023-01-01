Çanakkale Epic Promotion Centre

If visiting Gallipoli independently, it's a good idea to start your tour at this high-tech museum roughly 1km east of the village of Kabatepe. It comprises 11 gallery rooms in which high-tech 3D simulation equipment takes the viewer on a historical journey through the Gallipoli naval and land campaigns, taking a predominantly Turkish point of view. Individual headsets allow visitors to choose their presentation language. Note that the simulations are extremely loud and are not suitable for young children. Bookings advisable.

After the final simulation, you'll be able to spend time viewing exhibits in exhibition halls over two floors. There are plenty of artefacts, as well as English-language information panels about many aspects of the battles.